Ultimus LeverPoint Names Todd Werner to Senior Operations Position

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions, a leading private fund administrator, is pleased to welcome Todd Werner as Senior Vice President, Private Fund Operations to the firm. He will play a central role in working with the client services teams on deliverables and will also help to continue evolving the firm’s operating model through the use of technology. Werner’s 25-year career includes a strong emphasis on developing and enhancing operations to meet client and business challenges for major asset management firms covering alternative investments, including hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds.



In this new position at Ultimus LeverPoint, Werner will lead the firm in leveraging state-of-the-art technology to automate and streamline processes and systems that enhance the client experience, particularly in areas that include reporting, access to data, and communications. He will focus on continuing to build the firm’s operational efficiencies and to enhance the firm’s quality control processes, toward the goal of delivering the best possible service and solutions for alternative fund management clients.



Evan Audette, EVP, COO, Ultimus Leverpoint, says that Werner brings not only depth of experience in operations but also a unique perspective on balancing technology and people. “Todd’s ability to leverage technology in operations is well known in the industry,” he said. “Along with that, he’s also built a reputation for his ‘people first’ philosophy—and for keeping a strong focus on the people behind the processes and making sure clients make the connection too. He has built and led outstanding teams, and we are extremely happy to have him on ours.”

Werner joins Ultimus LeverPoint as the firm continues to scale up and work with clients of all sizes and complexities. His experience reinforces the firm’s institutional strength and its commitment to create ideal team structures for meeting specific client needs and challenges.



Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman says that Werner’s experience and approach reflect Ultimus’ client-centric mission, as well as the firm’s ongoing commitment to technology and talent. “I have known Todd for almost 20 years,” he stated, “and have been impressed with his approach to harnessing the power of both technology and people to enhance the client experience. We continue to invest in state-of-the-art technology and in the industry’s top talent, and adding Todd to the Ultimus team is a direct reflection of our commitment to both.”

Prior to joining Ultimus LeverPoint, Werner was director of SS&C Technologies private equity services for more than 6 years. Prior to that, Werner spent more than 10 years at CitiBank, NA, where he held successive director-level positions within its private equity services and hedge fund services. His early experience included time with Bank of New York and SEI Investments, and he holds an MBA from Fordham University in New York City.

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to over 210 firms with nearly $117B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures ranging in size from first time firms with $50M AUM to established firms with $19B+ AUM.

Whether outsourcing a new fund, or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 230 associates provide operational excellence, in order to meet every need and dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands, while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com .

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York, and Denver, Ultimus employs nearly 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,400 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

