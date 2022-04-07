Ultimus Names Donald Colombo as Senior Vice President of Business Development

Seasoned financial executive with over three decades of industry experience to help advance the firm’s registered fund and middle office offerings

CINCINNATI, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, continues to invest in industry experienced talent and welcomes Donald Colombo as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Colombo brings over three decades of industry experience and an extensive network of professional relationships that will enable him to play a versatile role at Ultimus, where he will focus on supporting the firm’s growth in registered fund services in the institutional asset manager space, as well as growing Ultimus’ outsourced middle office presence.



Ultimus will leverage Colombo’s strategic problem-solving skills and his deep industry connections to assist new clients with operational challenges and growth initiatives to help them achieve their strategic goals. Colombo was previously instrumental in launching a U.S. digital wealth advisory solution, demonstrating his deep understanding of the asset management, wealth, and technology segments. Clients will benefit from his sensible deal structuring and ability to build strategic partnerships.

Ultimus’ CEO, Gary Tenkman , notes the addition of Colombo will have an immediate impact on our ability to continue the momentum we’ve established the past few years in positioning Ultimus as a leading provider in this space. “Don’s deep experience across sales, managing client relationships and his ability to develop strategic partnerships directly aligns with Ultimus’ goals of meeting clients’ needs. A client-centric and collaborative approach is, and always has been, at the heart of what we do with our clients,” he said. “We are excited to have him join the Ultimus team, and I am confident he will have an immediate impact on helping us achieve our goal of creating tailored solutions for investment managers. His unique insight into the needs of investment managers regarding their focus on optimizing their middle and back-office operations will ultimately enhance our offering.”

Colombo has worked at leading financial institutions such as J.P. Morgan & Co., Citigroup, Inc., and corfinancial®. His broad experience covers insurance, asset management, wealth and technology segments aiding the development and closing of fund services, wealth management, custody, payments, securities lending, FX, and middle office outsourcing deals. Ultimately, his former positions display his adeptness at lead generation, brand recognition and deal structuring, product launches, and sales goals attainment across various services and products.

Gary Harris , Ultimus’ EVP, Head of Sales, welcomes Colombo’s unique industry perspective. “Investment managers are left to navigate what continues to be a rapidly evolving and hyper competitive landscape, and hiring Don is a direct reflection of Ultimus’ dedication to listening and assembling a solution which solves for their unique requirements,” he said. “Our team remains committed to providing clients the tools they need to take their businesses to the next level and I am confident that Don will be instrumental in terms of accelerating our continued growth.”

Colombo is a graduate of the Mellon College of Science at Carnegie Mellon University, where he acquired a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics, Administration and Management Science, and Economics. His academic and tech background, coupled with his practical professional experience, have assisted multiple asset managers gain competitive advantage, reduce risk and gain resiliency in their day-to-day investment management and operational processes.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 825 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

