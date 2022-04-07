U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.20
    -24.95 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,315.31
    -181.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,740.75
    -148.07 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.86
    -26.08 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.51
    -1.72 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.80
    +15.70 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    +0.18 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6480
    +0.0390 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8690
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,425.51
    -482.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.76
    +3.10 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Ultimus Names Donald Colombo as Senior Vice President of Business Development

Ultimus Fund Solutions
·4 min read

Seasoned financial executive with over three decades of industry experience to help advance the firm’s registered fund and middle office offerings

CINCINNATI, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, continues to invest in industry experienced talent and welcomes Donald Colombo as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Colombo brings over three decades of industry experience and an extensive network of professional relationships that will enable him to play a versatile role at Ultimus, where he will focus on supporting the firm’s growth in registered fund services in the institutional asset manager space, as well as growing Ultimus’ outsourced middle office presence.

Ultimus will leverage Colombo’s strategic problem-solving skills and his deep industry connections to assist new clients with operational challenges and growth initiatives to help them achieve their strategic goals. Colombo was previously instrumental in launching a U.S. digital wealth advisory solution, demonstrating his deep understanding of the asset management, wealth, and technology segments. Clients will benefit from his sensible deal structuring and ability to build strategic partnerships.

Ultimus’ CEO, Gary Tenkman, notes the addition of Colombo will have an immediate impact on our ability to continue the momentum we’ve established the past few years in positioning Ultimus as a leading provider in this space. “Don’s deep experience across sales, managing client relationships and his ability to develop strategic partnerships directly aligns with Ultimus’ goals of meeting clients’ needs. A client-centric and collaborative approach is, and always has been, at the heart of what we do with our clients,” he said. “We are excited to have him join the Ultimus team, and I am confident he will have an immediate impact on helping us achieve our goal of creating tailored solutions for investment managers. His unique insight into the needs of investment managers regarding their focus on optimizing their middle and back-office operations will ultimately enhance our offering.”

Colombo has worked at leading financial institutions such as J.P. Morgan & Co., Citigroup, Inc., and corfinancial®. His broad experience covers insurance, asset management, wealth and technology segments aiding the development and closing of fund services, wealth management, custody, payments, securities lending, FX, and middle office outsourcing deals. Ultimately, his former positions display his adeptness at lead generation, brand recognition and deal structuring, product launches, and sales goals attainment across various services and products.

Gary Harris, Ultimus’ EVP, Head of Sales, welcomes Colombo’s unique industry perspective. “Investment managers are left to navigate what continues to be a rapidly evolving and hyper competitive landscape, and hiring Don is a direct reflection of Ultimus’ dedication to listening and assembling a solution which solves for their unique requirements,” he said. “Our team remains committed to providing clients the tools they need to take their businesses to the next level and I am confident that Don will be instrumental in terms of accelerating our continued growth.”

Colombo is a graduate of the Mellon College of Science at Carnegie Mellon University, where he acquired a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics, Administration and Management Science, and Economics. His academic and tech background, coupled with his practical professional experience, have assisted multiple asset managers gain competitive advantage, reduce risk and gain resiliency in their day-to-day investment management and operational processes.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 825 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com


14797447 4/7/2022


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • SoFi cuts guidance after Biden extends student loan payment freeze

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses SoFi cutting its earnings expectations following the Biden administration's extension of the student loan payment pause.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire David Einhorn just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Einhorn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Intel Corporation […]

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Forget GameStop and AMC: Buy These 2 Growth Stocks Instead

    Meme stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment are flying high again with their shares up over 30% in the past month while the S&P 500 has risen by a more modest 6%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are two stocks that I would buy before even considering taking a chance on GameStop or AMC. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is experiencing strong growth and generating some impressive margins along the way.

  • Here’s Why You Should Remain Optimistic in Your Rivian (RIVN) Stake

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in eight of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    As the second quarter of 2022 gets into full swing, investors have to navigate through several contradictory currents. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and with the Russo-Ukraine war and renewed Chinese lockdowns, it will get no help on the supply chain front. But March’s jobs numbers were encouraging, indicating that employment has almost returned to its pre-pandemic levels. And the Federal Reserve has begun its policy switch, from easy money to an anti-inflationary tightening stance. Writing

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in April

    No one knows when a stock market crash will happen, so even this long into a bull market, investors should still be focused on the long term. Trying to time the market is a fruitless effort, so simply continuously adding money into the market by focusing on finding the companies with good long-term prospects is the smart strategy to accumulate generational wealth. Coffee hardly seems to be the game-changing investment many investors are looking for, but Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a fast-growing coffee shop chain with plans to accelerate its store openings going forward.

  • This New Buffett Buy Isn't the Only Stock Soaring Thursday Morning

    The stock market has seen extreme turbulence this week, with a big gain on Monday giving way to substantial declines over the past two days. Big uncertainties about exactly how the Federal Reserve will handle interest rates to fight inflation are giving investors headaches, but at least on Thursday morning, it appeared that market participants would get a reprieve from the volatility. Warren Buffett has been in the headlines lately, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shares having risen to all-time highs in recent weeks.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • Why HP Stock Is Soaring Today

    HP's (NYSE: HPQ) share price is rising sharply this morning after investors found out that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recently took an 11% stake in the personal computer and printer company. Berkshire Hathaway revealed in an SEC filing yesterday that it had purchased about 121 million shares of HP. The move comes on the heels of Berkshire Hathaway's acquiring the insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion.

  • Missed Out on Apple? My Best Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

    Warren Buffett has scored huge wins with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and the famously successful investor likes the company so much that he's made it Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding -- by far. Take a look at the total returns delivered by the tech giant's shares since Berkshire initiated a position in the stock in May 2016. Through the combination of repeated share purchases and massive capital appreciation, Apple has grown to account for roughly 47% of Berkshire's total stock portfolio.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst Performing Stocks This Year?

    The 30 stocks that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average represent some of the largest and most important blue-chip companies in the world. In the meantime, they each have dividends that reward patient investors.