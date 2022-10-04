U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,778.06
    +99.63 (+2.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,185.55
    +694.66 (+2.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,172.26
    +356.82 (+3.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.50
    +51.63 (+3.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.41
    +1.78 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.40
    +25.40 (+1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.49 (+2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9945
    +0.0118 (+1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5950
    -0.0560 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1401
    +0.0082 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5120
    -0.1080 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,104.30
    +702.37 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.91
    +10.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.54
    +157.78 (+2.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Ultimus Successfully Converts Mutual Fund to ETF with IronHorse Capital

Ultimus Fund Solutions
·4 min read

Unique collaboration establishes a blueprint for current and potential clients to expand their distribution

CINCINNATI, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is announcing its significant contribution to a recent successful conversion of the Conductor mutual fund to an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The firm, in its pivotal role as accounting agent, administrator, distributor and chief compliance officer, partnered with long time client IronHorse Capital to facilitate this sophisticated conversion, achieved with Ultimus’ in-depth knowledge, broad experience and proven ability to navigate sophisticated and complex processes with a skilled team for the overall project management.

Ultimus’ position at the forefront of this conversion included assisting in the strategic assessment and evaluation process, aiding with regulatory filings, facilitating the movement of assets, preparing the launch of the ETF, and ensuring the proper exchange listing. This conversion reflects recent market trends and seizes the opportunity of lower barriers to entry into ETFs. Converting to an ETF allows IronHorse to expand its distribution network, help enhance tax efficiency, and broaden its portfolios' appeal to potential investors.

Ultimus’ consultative approach allows clients to navigate complex processes with guidance, support, and industry-leading technology. As part of this conversion process, Ultimus analyzed the composition of the client’s shareholder base to determine whether their assets would transfer to an ETF prior to moving forward with a fund conversion. Ultimus’ award-winning service remains focused on the specific needs of the client, and its unique approach to client engagement continues to set them apart as confirmed by Global Custodian’s 2022 ETF Administration Survey in which Ultimus received the highest ETF administration services scores in the industry from clients.

Kevin Wolf, EVP, Head of Fund Administration and Product at Ultimus notes that whether a client wants to add to a product lineup, launch a fund, or complete a mutual fund to ETF conversion, Ultimus is well equipped to help with the journey. “This conversion with IronHorse is an example of how we can help our clients meet the needs of a next generation of investors by making these funds more available. The advantage of partnering with Ultimus is in our unmatched approach to client service. The research, the analysis and the communication required to successfully convert a mutual fund into a newly launched ETF is an integral part of the process, and fortunately, we have the right team of industry leaders in place to ensure a smooth conversion.”

Gary Tenkman, Ultimus’ CEO, states that Ultimus has and will continue its award-winning service approach by furthering its relationships with clients. “A lot of our innovation comes from simply listening to our client's goals, and then utilizing engaging methods to help them meet their specific goals. We take a proactive approach by providing experience, knowledge, and guidance, whether the client is interested in expanding a product line or launching new funds. I’m beyond proud of the work our team did in assisting with this conversion.”

Kerr Tigrett with IronHorse Capital states that Ultimus played an integral role in providing the roadmap for this successful conversion. “Simply put, Ultimus has been a great partner for us since we began working with them in 2013. Their constant attention to detail and continuous ability to meet the project milestones substantiated Ultimus as an efficient partner in achieving this shared goal of a successful conversion and launch. IronHorse is excited to add this new fund to our expanding portfolio and we couldn’t have done it without the Ultimus team.”

The Global Custodian ETF administration survey results reflect Ultimus’ focus to disrupt the ETF servicing space by combining a unique blend of client servicing culture with award-winning technology, as this collaboration with IronHorse Capital confirms.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com


15724473-NLD 09/30/2022


Recommended Stories

  • Down 67%, Is Carnival Stock Finally a Buy?

    Starting in 2020, cruise ships were the site of massive COVID-19 outbreaks. With its cruise ships parked and annual revenue falling to as low as $1.9 billion in 2021 (from $20.8 billion in 2019), Carnival sold 19 ships, tapped debt markets, and turned to equity dilution to raise the capital it needed to survive the crisis.

  • Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock has given up several years of gains in just a few painful months this year. Shopify has been growing at a 53% compound annual growth rate since mid-2019, yet those massive gains are slowing. Management says this growth rate is far below its projections from early 2022, mainly because consumers have pivoted back toward normal spending patterns rather than continuing to favor e-commerce as they did during earlier phases of the pandemic.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There is always an opportunity cost to consider -- like earning a worse return as a result of making a poor investment decision. A couple of stocks that look too risky to buy with even free money are Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and BlackBerry (NYSE: BB).

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

  • This Growth Stock Once Soared 1,900% -- and Here's Why It's a Buy Right Now

    Upstart stock has in fact collapsed by 95% and is once again trading at around $20. To understand why, let's take a look at what the company does and how its recent stock-price drop could be a buying opportunity. Banks tend to rely heavily on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system, which looks at a borrower's payment history and existing debts (among other things) to determine their ability to service a loan.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend gains as investors hope for policy pivot

    U.S. stocks charged higher at the start of trading Tuesday as Wall Street maintained momentum from the previous session’s rally.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for September 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 277 in the period ending September 30, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,388 Bitcoin.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • Charts Suggest a Possible Turning Point for the Markets

    All the major equity indexes closed higher Monday with positive NYSE and Nasdaq internals as trading volumes declined from the prior session. All closed at or near their intraday highs with one violating its near-term downtrend line as another generated a bullish crossover signal. While the chart progress on Monday's rally was modest, a strong open on Tuesday morning implies the potential technical improvement which we have been waiting for to become more encouraged to act on the data signals.

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Bullish insiders at Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) loaded up on US$1.5m of stock earlier this year

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) shares over the last 12 months. This is...

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Buying and holding great companies for the long run is a tried and tested way of building one's wealth in the stock market. Such a strategy allows investors to gain from emerging opportunities and benefit from the power of compounding. For instance, a $100,000 investment in Microsoft stock a decade ago would be worth close to $1 million now, assuming the dividends were reinvested.