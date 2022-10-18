U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

Ultimus Welcomes Gail Zess and Catherine Pfeifer to Pivotal Leadership Roles

Ultimus Fund Solutions
·4 min read

Firm continues to strengthen client partnerships and services by hiring experienced talent

CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service technology-enabled fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to welcome Gail Zess, VP of Relationship Management, and Catherine Pfeifer, AVP of Control Accounting, to the firm. Ultimus continues to fill key senior positions with experienced talent to meet its increasing growth in clients while providing a diversified knowledge base.

Ultimus’ steady yet significant growth reflects how continuing to be innovative while also investing in our talent has proven to be a tremendous advantage during this rapidly changing industry. Ian Martin, Ultimus’ EVP, Chief Administrative Officer, believes that in order to keep Ultimus as adaptive and innovative as it has proven to be, it’s important that it values individuals with the experience needed to develop new ideas. “Actions always speak louder than words. When Ultimus talks about people being their greatest asset, we truly mean it. We are hiring dedicated individuals with tremendous industry knowledge not only to keep pace with our growth but to continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients and their shareholders. Having worked previously with both Gail and Catie, I am confident they will fit perfectly into the Ultimus culture and will contribute significantly to enhancing the client experience.”

Gail Zess joined Ultimus’ Relationship Management team with over 30 years of experience specializing in strengthening and maintaining client relationships. Her breadth of experience, especially in transfer agent operations, makes her an invaluable member of the team as Ultimus continues to expand its footprint and the types of business we support. Zess comes from U.S. Bank, where her work as Client Relationship Manager/VP earned her the 2019 U.S. Bank Legends of Possible Award; the highest honor an employee can receive at that firm. Her experience in client retention and expansion, and her ability to liaise between multiple teams to achieve the highest quality of client service, will make her an integral addition to the firm.

Zess shares her excitement for her new role where her strengths in client services will be welcomed and valued. “I’m beyond thrilled to accept the position of relationship manager at Ultimus Fund Solutions, a growing company that truly values its clients and employees. I’m excited to be connecting with new co-workers and clients as I re-dedicate myself to fostering successful partnerships.”

Catherine (Catie) Pfeifer joined the firm accounting team as AVP, Control Accounting, and will co-lead the financial control team. Also from U.S. Bank, her expertise in Transfer Agent accounting, quality control, and operations management comprises the solid background needed to illuminate the diversity and innovation of Ultimus’ culture. Pfeifer is a two-time recipient of the U.S. Bank Platinum Award for service excellence. She will lead the team in additional technological enhancements to efficiently provide clients with services that fit their individual needs.

Pfeifer relates, “It is refreshing to join a company that values and hires experienced associates. Ultimus is growing, and it is a strategic way to manage an expanding business to ensure success for our clients. Gail and I also have the knowledge and experience to continue helping develop future leaders for the organization as well.”

About Ultimus
Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com


15783435 10/12/2022


