UltiSat Named Recipient of Better Satellite World Award for 2021 by Space and Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) Industry Association

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of end-to-end communications for humanitarian-aid, government, and critical infrastructure is honored to be named the recipient of the Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) seventh annual Better Satellite World Award. The award was bestowed for the company’s collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide satellite communication services in support of emergency humanitarian relief operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).



An SSPI panel, consisting of a broad cross-section of industry thought leaders and distinguished professionals, selected UltiSat to receive this year’s award. SSPI will be honoring UltiSat at a virtual awards celebration, on Thursday, December 9, 2021, and at the awards reception to be held live in London on January 10, 2022.

“UltiSat is humbled to be recognized by SSPI for this award,” said president and CEO, David Myers. “As a communications and networking solutions provider, our team is obviously passionate about implementing satellite-based technologies. However, being part of such a life-impacting humanitarian mission provides real-world context. It amplifies the importance of the timeliness and reliability of the solutions we provide for our clients. UltiSat is honored to receive this award and share it with our partners at UNHCR.”

UNHCR and its partners provide protection and humanitarian assistance to refugees who are in urgent need of shelter, food, and access to medical services. UltiSat has a long history of providing tailored satellite and wireless communications solutions that are critical to the remote operations of humanitarian-aid missions. UltiSat had previously announced its most recent partnership with the UNHCR in central Africa, back in June of 2021.

About UltiSat

UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end solutions for managed networks, airborne communications, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering services. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of products and services leveraging satellite, terrestrial and wireless technologies, combined with in-house engineering, systems integration and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries to specialize in secure communications and networking for missions of high consequence.

For more information, visit www.ultisat.com.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

For more information, visit www.unhcr.org.

About SSPI

Founded in 1983, Space & Satellite Professionals International (www.sspi.org) is on a mission to make the space and satellite industry one of the world’s best at attracting and engaging the talent that powers innovation. With more than 3,700 members in 40 nations, it is the largest space and satellite industry association in the world. It delivers on its mission through programs that promote space and satellite as the invisible but indispensable infrastructure of the modern world, and that help turn individual promise into careers filled with purpose through research, career education for young people, management education for working professionals and talent recognition that spans the industry.

For more information, visit www.sspi.org.

For more information, contact: lori.hawk@ultisat.com



