1 min read
HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced its participation at the following conferences in the third quarter:

  • August 24, 2021: Needham Virtual 2nd Annual SemiCap and EDA Conference
    Format: 1X1 only

  • September 9, 2021: Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
    Format: 1X1 only

The presentation material utilized for the conferences is available on the investor relations page of UCT's website at ir.uct.com.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
(250) 370-9030
rbennetto@uct.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-clean-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301360063.html

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

