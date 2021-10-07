U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.00
    +25.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,428.00
    +137.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,902.00
    +143.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,218.90
    +6.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    -2.11 (-2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    -0.59 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3850
    -0.0290 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,580.98
    +3,809.58 (+7.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,323.45
    +60.35 (+4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.49
    +50.62 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market - US$ 2.9 Bn in 2028 Prediction by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2028”. Rapid product development activities and high demand from medical and defense sector is expected to augment the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market growth.

LONDON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market was US$ 2.9 Bn in 2028 and is expected to register CAGR of 9.9% from 2021-2028.

North America accounts for revenue of US$ 607.6 Mn in 2020 in the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market; this can be attributed to the rising demand from various end-use industries such as aerospace and medical. The government spending on the development and strengthening of the defense sector is increasing along with enhanced and efficient aircrafts having low maintenance. The flourishing aerospace industry in the region and passenger preference for quick and comfortable air transport is rising; subsequently increasing the demand for aircraft that are fuel-efficient and provides a better flying experience. For instance, in 2021, 950 units of commercial aircrafts are estimated to be delivered worldwide. Aerospace & defense manufacturers are investing high in the development of new solutions that aid in lowering the expense of raw materials and increase revenue. Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene is a plastic that has properties superior as compared to other plastic materials. The UHMWPE is a high-strength and low-cost plastic that improves equipment efficiency, provides noise reduction, and offers excellent wear resistance for components.

Request Sample Pages Of this report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2804

The wide applicability of UHMWPE in the biomedical sector is expected to impact the growth of target market in this region. The biomedical sector is witnessing rapid advancements with high investment by the government for R&D activities and focus towards the development of enhanced bio-products. There is a noticeable increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and injuries. The high flow of surgeries pertaining to the total joint arthroplasty in the US, along with demand for enhanced joint replacement products is expected to impact the growth of target market. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, every year there is more than 1 million arthroplasty performed in the US. The UHMWPE has high durability and biocompatibility making it suitable for joint arthroplasty products. Major players operating in the country are focused on enhancing the business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships; this is expected to boost the growth of the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market. Currently, UHMWPE is extensively used in the majority of surgeries related to knee replacements and 85% of hip replacements, totaling over two million orthopedic implants per year.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness faster growth in the target market due to the flourishing chemical and material industry. The presence of major fiber manufacturers operating in the country such as India, China, Vietnam, etc., along with rising demand for life-saving gears from the defense sector are factors expected to support the growth of target market. The UHMWPE is extracted through the gel-spinning process. These extracted fibers are lightweight and chemically inert increasing their application in body armor products. The governments of developing countries are providing favorable business policies attracting manufacturers across the globe. Availability of 100% FDI and tax benefits is resulting in major players shifting the production facilities to emerging economies. This is expected to boost the growth of the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2804

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2804

Vietnam is experiencing rapid urbanization and development. The government spending on the development of present infrastructure and policies encouraging public-private partnerships (PPP) is shaping the economic aspect of the country. Accordingly, the government of India is focused on enhancing the country's manufacturing capabilities. Initiation of “Make in India” program in order to facilitate investment, foster innovation, and enhance skill development is expected to impact the growth of target market.

Rising demand from the medical and aerospace sector for raw materials that have enhanced properties and are lightweight is a major factor expected to drive the growth of global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market. Ligament/tendon reconstruction is also regarded as a promising research application area for UHMWPE. UHMWPE shows excellent results in fibroblastic cell adhesion assays for ligament regeneration, bioglass and PCL coatings. Major players are focused on enhancing the customer base through new product launches and strategic partnerships.

  • In 2017, Radians, a global manufacturer of safety products launched new cut protection gloves with the help of Dyneema Diamond Technology. The company partnered with DSM with the focus to introduce new UHMWPE products. This product launch helped the company enhance the business and increase the customer base.

  • In 2018, Total Plastics International signed a strategic distribution agreement with Restoration Medical Polymers (RMP). RMP is a manufacturer of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) implants products. The agreement helped RMP to enhance its product reach and increase the revenue.

  • In 2017, DSM Biomedical, a global fiber manufacturing company launched “Dyneema Purity Black fiber”. The launched product are used in various medical devices such as surgical sutures and cables of SGX (white), VG (blue) and RP (radiopaque yellow) fibers.

Related Studies Published By Acumen –

Clamp-On Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market

Polyethylene Furanoate Market

Polyethylene Furanoate Films Market

Polyethylene Market

Restrains and Opportunities

Factors such as high cost of product and stringent government regulations related to product approval are expected to hamper the growth of global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market. There is the high cost associated with the production of UHMWPE ultimately increasing the end product cost. In addition, the government imposing various regulations related to the use of plastic in medical implants will create barriers in the market. In 2019 the USFDA regulated the use of UHMWPE in medical products. The FDA covered the three main areas of product material processing and characterization, biocompatibility and shelf life, and packaging. The FDA offers recommendations that are supposed to be included in the submissions for four types of UHMWPE which include conventional UHMWPE, highly cross-linked UHMWPE, highly cross-linked UHMWPE containing antioxidants and nonconventional UHMWPE. In addition, unstable economic conditions leading to slowing down the manufacturing sector is expected to challenge the growth of target market. However, increasing investment by major players and focus towards development of new cost-effective methods are factors expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market over the forecast period.

The global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is segmented into types and application. The types segment is divided into powder UHMWPE and particle UHMWPE. Among types, the powder UHMWPE segment accounted for revenue of US$ 951.6 Mn in 2020 in the global market. UHMWPE powder form is frequently used as an additive in coatings, lubricants, rubbers, and plastics to improve lubrication and abrasion resistance. The application segment is bifurcated into pharma & healthcare, construction, chemical & material, and aerospace & defense.

Players profiled in the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market are Celanese Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Braskem, DSM, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. TEIJIN LIMITED, Honeywell International Inc., TSE Industries, Inc., and St. Lawrence Steel Company. The ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is highly competitive due to the high presence of manufacturers operating in the market. Increasing new product launches and the establishment of new production facilities is expected to augment the market growth.

Continue With Table of Contents

ACCESS THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2804

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting


Recommended Stories

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer; Affirm Soars, Bitcoin Tops $55,000

    Dow Jones futures and S&P 500 futures climbed solidly Thursday morning, while Nasdaq futures were up strongly. The major indexes rose modestly Wednesday, rebounding from sharp morning lows amid a McConnell debt-limit offer.

  • Too Much Cash can be a Problem. Why Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) may want to Reinvest More Into Future Growth

    Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 136%. Even though the company is currently unprofitable, investors are putting a lot of faith in the growth and future value of Palantir. The company just won a US$823m contract from the U.S. Army , and we wanted to examine the cash capacity of the company to withstand expenses until reaching profitability.

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

    Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential. Some argue the bargain prices are just too good to be true, noting that there could be a very legitimate reason they are trading at such low levels. Problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwind

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • Stocks, Futures Climb on Debt-Ceiling Progress: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose with U.S. equity futures Thursday, bolstered by progress on the debt-ceiling impasse in Washington ahead of a key jobs report. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoEuropean equities

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • These 2 Stocks Helped Markets Get Their Groove Back Wednesday

    With volatility rising in the stock market, investors are starting to get used to seeing stocks rise one day and fall the next. The company said it would target returning 50% or more of its free cash flow to its shareholders, both by maintaining its modest current dividend and by boosting share repurchases over time.

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • Avoid This Blue-Chip Stock in October

    Plus, another 24 stocks to avoid this month

  • GameStop and AMC post identical small losses as Smiles win the day for meme stocks

    The mother and father meme stocks often move in tandem with one another, but this is ridiculous. Shares in GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) both closed down 0.62% for the day, a rare case of identical losses for the most popular names in meme stocks. Both stocks fought off morning dives to flirt with ending the day in the green.

  • Even If Stagnant, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Free Cash Flows may be Undervalued by Investors

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a US$218b market cap company which had a volatile last three years. The stock had many ups and downs, and ultimately has made 15.9% return over that period. The volatility has selected out a certain type of investor, and we will be examining if the stock is appropriate for long-term holders.

  • Why Teladoc Health Beat the Market Today

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was a sprightly stock on Wednesday. The first, and likely the most impactful, was Teladoc's announcement that it was launching a new service. On Wednesday morning, the company said that its Primary360 is now available to entities in the healthcare ecosystem, including commercial health insurance plans and the companies that utilize them.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.