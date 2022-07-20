U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene Market to Surpass $4,493.7 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market accounted for revenue of around $1,896.4 million in 2021, which will hit $4,493.7 million by 2030, at a 10.1% CAGR. The emergence of innovative applications for the material in the healthcare sector, rise in the demand for a high-grade polymer for the production of military bulletproof jackets, and advancements in the automotive sector are all expected to drive the market expansion.

P&amp;S Intelligence Logo
P&S Intelligence Logo

To enhance their geographical presence, gain the first-mover advantage, and gain a wider consumer base than before, companies offering UHMWPE are augmenting their production capacities. Along with this, they are expanding their product portfolio with newer grades of the material for new applications.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-market/report-sample

Geographical Analysis

  • With a market share of more than 30%, North America holds the top spot in the ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene market. The region's demand for UHMWPE is expected to rise as a result of an increase in the volume of hip and knee replacement surgeries, brought on by the aging population.

  • The second-largest market in the world, with a share of more than 20% in 2021, is Europe. The market is going to benefit from the increasing demand for UHMWPE in the military industry.

  • Furthermore, the growth of important end-use industries in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and China is expected to drive the APAC ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene market at a significant CAGR, of more than 10%, in the coming years.

Medical Grade & Prosthetics Will Rule Market

  • The elderly population is growing in both developed and developing nations, which has resulted in a sharp rise in UHMWPE usage in the healthcare industry. Because of its excellent durability and strong resistance to abrasion and wear, this material is widely utilized to make medical implants and prosthetics.

  • In addition, an increase in the count of joint replacement surgeries is being caused by the rising older population, apart from a loss of fitness due to lifestyle changes. Due to its adaptability and efficacy, this material is widely used in joint replacement operations.

Browse detailed report on Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Growth and Forecast Report 2022-2030

UHMWPE Fibers Are Highly Used to Make End Products

  • With a significant ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene market share, of more than 20%, the fibers category leads the market. The long polymer chains of the fibers, which are commonly made via the gel spinning process, enable load transfer by enhancing intermolecular contacts.

  • Additionally, fibers of this material are commonly used across several sectors when the end product calls for something that is virtually undetectable. These sectors include construction, marine fisheries, aeronautical engineering, personal protection, outdoor activities, and bulletproof armor.

UHMWPE Market Report Coverage

By Product

  • Medical Grade & Prosthetics

  • Fibers

  • Sheets

  • Rods

By Application

  • Healthcare & Medical

  • Filtration

  • Batteries

  • Fibers

  • Additives

  • Membranes

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Polymer Market Size & Share Analysis by Type, Base Material, Application - Industry Growth Forecast Report 2030

Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis by Metal, Application - Industry Growth Forecast Report 2030

Polyethylene Glycol Market Growth Analysis by Form, Grade, Application - Industry Forecast Report 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact: 

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-market-to-surpass-4-493-7-million-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301589812.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

