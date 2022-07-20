Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene Market to Surpass $4,493.7 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market accounted for revenue of around $1,896.4 million in 2021, which will hit $4,493.7 million by 2030, at a 10.1% CAGR. The emergence of innovative applications for the material in the healthcare sector, rise in the demand for a high-grade polymer for the production of military bulletproof jackets, and advancements in the automotive sector are all expected to drive the market expansion.

To enhance their geographical presence, gain the first-mover advantage, and gain a wider consumer base than before, companies offering UHMWPE are augmenting their production capacities. Along with this, they are expanding their product portfolio with newer grades of the material for new applications.

Geographical Analysis

With a market share of more than 30%, North America holds the top spot in the ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene market. The region's demand for UHMWPE is expected to rise as a result of an increase in the volume of hip and knee replacement surgeries, brought on by the aging population.

The second-largest market in the world, with a share of more than 20% in 2021, is Europe. The market is going to benefit from the increasing demand for UHMWPE in the military industry.

Furthermore, the growth of important end-use industries in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and China is expected to drive the APAC ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene market at a significant CAGR, of more than 10%, in the coming years.

Medical Grade & Prosthetics Will Rule Market

The elderly population is growing in both developed and developing nations, which has resulted in a sharp rise in UHMWPE usage in the healthcare industry. Because of its excellent durability and strong resistance to abrasion and wear, this material is widely utilized to make medical implants and prosthetics.

In addition, an increase in the count of joint replacement surgeries is being caused by the rising older population, apart from a loss of fitness due to lifestyle changes. Due to its adaptability and efficacy, this material is widely used in joint replacement operations.

UHMWPE Fibers Are Highly Used to Make End Products

With a significant ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene market share, of more than 20%, the fibers category leads the market. The long polymer chains of the fibers, which are commonly made via the gel spinning process, enable load transfer by enhancing intermolecular contacts.

Additionally, fibers of this material are commonly used across several sectors when the end product calls for something that is virtually undetectable. These sectors include construction, marine fisheries, aeronautical engineering, personal protection, outdoor activities, and bulletproof armor.

UHMWPE Market Report Coverage

By Product

Medical Grade & Prosthetics

Fibers

Sheets

Rods

By Application

Healthcare & Medical

Filtration

Batteries

Fibers

Additives

Membranes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

