Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market by Peripheral Device, Packaging Type, End-Use Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

ReportLinker
3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The ultra-low-power microcontroller market is projected to reach USD 7. 9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10. 3% from 2022 to 2027. This report covers key applications, namely, consumer electronics, automotive, servers and data centers, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and media and entertainment, wherein ultra-low-power microcontrollers are used.

New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market by Peripheral Device, Packaging Type, End-Use Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823022/?utm_source=GNW
Consumer electronics applications, including laptops and desktops, audio amplifier components, smartphones, home appliances, remote controls, building automation devices, and other home electronics, accounted for the largest share of 41% of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market in 2021. The use of ultra-low-power microcontrollers in consumer electronics is also supplemented by the increasing use of these devices for connected networks and IoT applications.

By packaging type, the market for 32-bit segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period
32-bit ultra-low-power microcontrollers use 32-bit instruction code and offer a higher level of precision in an embedded system and other IoT network. With the migration of manufacturers from 8-bit and 16-bit production to 32-bit MCU production, the global supply trend of MCUs has shown a great shift toward 32-bit MCUs.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the ultra-low-power microcontrollers market during the forecast period.
Microcontrollers are key enablers of energy efficiency in automotive technology. A number of intelligent features such as park assist systems, collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control have been introduced in the industry, which is fueling the demand for ultra-low-power microcontroller.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market during the forecast period.
The growth of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market in APAC for automotive applications can be attributed to the flourishing automotive manufacturing sector in the region, as well as the presence of well-known automobile manufacturing companies such as Toyota Motor (Japan), Honda Motor (Japan), Nissan Motor (Japan), SAIC Motor (China), and Hyundai Motor (South Korea) in the region.

Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:
• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%
• By Designation – C-level – 45%, Director-level – 25%, and, Other – 30%
• By Region – North America - 55%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%

The key players operating in the ultra-low-power microcontroller market include are Texas Instruments (US), Microchip Technology (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Renesas Electronic Corporation (Japan), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany). The Ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been segmented into peripheral device, packaging type, end-use application, and region.

Based on peripheral device the ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been segmented into analog and digital devices.Based on packaging type the ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been segmented by 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit.

Based on end-use application the ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been segmented by aerospace & defense, automotive, servers and data centers, consumer electronics, telecommunications, healthcare, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and others. Based on region the ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on peripheral device, packaging type, end-use application, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market.
• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the ultra-low-power microcontroller market.
• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the ultra-low-power microcontroller market have been detailed in this report.
• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact on the ultra-low-power microcontroller market has been provided in the report.
• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823022/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


