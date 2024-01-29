Ultra-luxury Edition Hotel says it will open in Detroit in 2025

An ultra-luxury hotel brand appears to be getting ready to open next year inside Dan Gilbert's new Hudson's site skyscraper in downtown Detroit.

Edition Hotels now lists Detroit on its website as one of 13 new location that are "coming soon," with the Detroit location set for 2025.

Although neither Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, nor Edition Hotels have officially announced that the hotel will go into the future 49-story skyscraper, the two firms last year signed a ground lease and management deal for such a location.

The Hudson’s site at 1208 Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

The Edition Hotel brand was conceived by Marriott International and hotelier Ian Schrager, co-founder of the legendary New York nightclub Studio 54.

It is among the most premium hotel brands owned by Marriott, with Edition Hotels generally only found in global destination cities such as New York City, Miami Beach, Dubai and London.

Representatives for Edition Hotels and Bedrock could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

The skyscraper, 1208 Woodward Ave., is one of two side-by-side buildings that Bedrock is building at the site of the old Hudson's department store.

It has a unique tapering tower design and would contain 210 hotel rooms below 97 condos, according to development documents. When finished, the skyscraper is to be the second-tallest building in Detroit at about 680 feet, only behind the Renaissance Center.

The other Hudson's site building is a 12-story "office block" midrise to contain 400,000 square feet of new office space in addition to meeting space and retail space.

Bedrock broke ground for the Hudson's site development in December 2017 and the development is running more than two years behind the initial schedule.

Development officials have given Bedrock a Dec. 31, 2024, deadline to achieve "substantial completion" of the development and stay in compliance with the project's significant public subsidies, which include a Transformational Brownfield local and state-level tax capture.

Detroit has seen a flurry of new hotel projects in recent years, including the recently opened Cambria and Godfrey hotels and a newly announced plan to build a 25-story, 600-room hotel next to the Huntington Place convention center.

