U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,729.67
    -30.02 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,046.96
    -100.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,385.84
    -138.95 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.99
    -3.14 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -1.62 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.70
    -18.30 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9751
    -0.0068 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1280
    +0.0690 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1174
    -0.0217 (-1.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2800
    +0.5780 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,232.62
    -431.27 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.53
    -4.14 (-0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Ultra-Mobile Devices Global Market to Reach $113.83 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultra-Mobile Devices Market By Industry Vertical, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The ultra-mobile devices market was valued at $45.83 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $113.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Ultra-mobile device (UMD) is a midsize and lightweight computing devices that supports various applications ranging from education to business. UMDs support higher productivity, improved battery life, full-scale functionality, extended portability, and reduced bulk. These features make them highly compatible with business professionals and propel their adoption in consumer electronics sector.

On the basis of type, the premium UMD segment dominated the overall ultra-mobile device industry in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in standards of living, technology awareness among people, and increase in disposable income in the country.

In addition, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are anticipating potential growth in premium Ultra Mobile Phones during forecast period as a result of their developments, government initiatives, increase in awareness about technology, and cost-effective consumer electronics, all of which provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, the utility-mobile device segment is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. This is attributed to rise in market for ultra-mobile devices, growth in cognitive intelligence applications, prediction, and analytical software & increase in use of mobile phones & applications.

By Industry vertical, the consumer electronics sector segment held the largest Ultra Mobile Devices Market Share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The electronics and semiconductors sector segment is highly dependent on ultra-mobile device systems, owing to increase in population and evolution of ultra-mobile device market. In addition, surge in use of consumer electronics devices, such as mobile devices, laptops, tablets, personal computers, satellites, television, and radar along with falling prices of these devices, facilitated the growth of ultra-mobile devices in the consumer electronic sector.

However, the IT & telecom segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years. This is due to the rapid increase in adoption of advanced ultra-mobile device systems. IT & telecom organization deploy ultra-mobile device systems in their operations for different functionalities such as monitoring systems and security. In addition, major IT & Telecom players are inclined toward investing in technology advancement to develop telecom systems that are more network-savvy, safer, and energy-efficient, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the IT & telecom sector.

Key findings of the Study

  • Depending on type, the premium ultra-mobile segment dominated the ultra-mobile device market in 2020. However, the utility ultra-mobile segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the Ultra Mobile Devices Market Forecast period.

  • By industry vertical, the consumer electronic sector segment accounted for the highest revenue of market in 2020. However, the IT & telecommunication sector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

  • Region wise, the Ultra Mobile Devices Market Size was dominated by North America in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ultra-mobile device market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the future investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the ultra-mobile device market size is provided.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the ultra-mobile device market.

  • A quantitative analysis is provided to determine the ultra-mobile device market potential from 2020 to 2030.

Key Market Segments

By Industry Vertical

  • Healthcare

  • Telecom IT

  • Retail

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Others (BFSI, Education and Entertainment)

By Type

  • Premium ultra-mobile devices

  • Basic Ultra-Mobile devices

  • Utility Ultra-Mobile devices

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Rest of LAMEA

  • Algeria

Key Market Players

  • Apple Inc.

  • HTC Corporation

  • Google Inc.

  • Dell Inc.

  • Sony Corporation

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • Lenovo

  • HP Development Company, L.P.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: ULTRA-MOBILE DEVICES MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 5: ULTRA-MOBILE DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 6: ULTRA-MOBILE DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ms9c0a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-mobile-devices-global-market-to-reach-113-83-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-9-6-301668046.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Power Metals Provides Comment on Recent National Headlines

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) has been advised that the Canadian Federal Government, by Order in Council, has ordered that Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. divest itself of its past and ongoing investments in the Company. Sinomine made an equity investment of $1.5 million CDN into Power Metals. The order was made on national security grounds by virtue of the strategic importance of the Company's Case Lake lithium,

  • Qualcomm’s Longer Life With Apple Comes at a Cost

    The chip maker will keep Apple’s iPhone business a while longer, but a smartphone slowdown hurts its near-term outlook and complicates its diversification plan.

  • The biggest iPhone factory in the world just got locked down, but some workers managed to escape days ago

    The factory employs 200,000 people, earning it the nickname “iPhone city."

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    Currently, of a group of 37 Wall Street analysts who follow CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) the lowest price target among them is $193 per share, which implies 25% upside from the current price. Similarly, within in a group of 42 Wall Street analysts who follow Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the lowest price target is $255 per share, which implies nearly 13% upside from the current price. In both cases, Wall Street analysts are effectively saying there is no downside for shareholders.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • Wall Street doubts if Boeing can hit ambitious 2025 targets

    "We think there will be a healthy level of skepticism as to whether Boeing can actually hit these targets, especially over the next year or so as supply chain issues are likely to remain a challenge," Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard said. Boeing at its first public investor meeting since 2016 said it expects to deliver 800 commercial jets at least by 2025, pegging the MAX and 787 production per month at 50 and 10, respectively. "On the supply side, (production targets) will require a significant ramp up from the castings/forgings suppliers, which was a challenge even prior to the pandemic, and remains even more of a challenge today," Credit Suisse analyst Scott Deuschle said.

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies keep prices for the fuel high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Apple said to join 'hiring freeze' club. Here are the other members.

    Apple Inc. has paused all hiring and won't be onboarding new employees possibly through next September, the end of the Cupertino-based tech titan's fiscal year, according to a report in Insider.

  • Alibaba Cloud rolls out more than 300 AI models via new open source platform

    Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology backbone of Alibaba Group Holding, on Thursday launched an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform with more than 300 ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) models. At the company's cloud unit annual conference that opened Thursday, Alibaba said its ModelScope platform of AI models is available to global developers and researchers. The models cover various fields from computer vision to natural language processing. The move marks the latest effort

  • Is Elon Musk getting too distracted to run Tesla? Experts weigh in

    Following the close of his deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR), Musk appointed himself the CEO of the company, as well as its lone board member. Adding that his other day jobs as CEO of Tesla, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, in addition to his role as founder of companies like The Boring Company, Neuralink, and OpenAI, the question has arisen whether the mercurial and lone wolf Elon Musk has taken more than he can chew.

  • China locks down area around iPhone factory, DuPont cancels Rogers deal, Ohio sues Dollar General

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines on China lockdowns, DuPont's merger with Rogers, and an Ohio lawsuit filed against Dollar General.

  • AmerisourceBergen Is Likely to Correct Lower

    AmerisourceBergen Corp. provides distribution, technology, and innovation for veterinarians, livestock producers and manufacturers, and reported a small EPS and revenue beat Thursday morning. Let's check the charts and indicators.

  • Russia turns to Japan for used car imports as domestic production slumps

    With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those imported, according to data shared with Reuters. Sales of new cars produced in Russia have slumped since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February, with sanctions limiting access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. Their withdrawal, along with the stronger rouble has pushed up demand for used cars from Asia, with logistical challenges partially to blame for prices being about 10% higher in September than the start of the year, the central bank said late last month.

  • Southwestern's (SWN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

    Higher natural gas production volumes and commodity price realizations aid Southwestern's (SWN) Q3 earnings.

  • McDonald's Sales Jump Nearly 10%: Is the Stock a Buy?

    McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) continues to carve out market share in spite of recent price hikes. The fast-food giant enjoyed its ninth straight quarter of comparable sales growth, with global sales increasing almost 10% year over year. With nearly 40,000 locations across more than 100 countries, McDonald's leads the world in fast-food retail.

  • Qualcomm Gives Downbeat Forecast as Phone Market Deteriorates

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of smartphone processors, tumbled in pre-market trading after giving a far weaker forecast than expected, punished by the economic slowdown and Covid-19 lockdowns in China. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackston

  • 11 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now. As the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of 2020, the metals and mining sector was a beneficiary of […]

  • Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co. The lawsuit was filed under seal in the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, he said.

  • What Went Wrong With Roku's Earnings?

    Today's video focuses on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and some bearish and bullish highlights from its recent earnings. Roku's revenue did grow 12% year over year during a time when other advertising giants are seeing a yearly decline, but unfortunately the outlook was weak.