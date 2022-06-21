Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market size to increase by USD 59.08 Mn | 45% growth to originate in APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The global ultra-pure sulfuric acid market size is expected to grow by USD 59.08 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global ultra-pure sulfuric acid market growth is capacity expansion and new plant additions. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market size, the growth variance, and the YOY growth rates through 2026.
Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market: Capacity expansion and new plant additions to drive growth
Electrical and electronics, pharmaceutical, and Automotive are some of the major end-users of sulfuric acid. The demand and consumption of sulfuric acid among these industries are expected to increase significantly over the next decade. This is compelling producers of sulfuric acid to expand their production capacities.
As per Technavio, the growing demand from diversified applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.
Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market: Growing demand from diversified applications
Sulfuric acid can act as both oxidizing and dehydrating agent. Such properties of sulfuric acid have increased its use in various applications such as explosives, synthetics, viscose, and washing agents. This is increasing the demand for sulfuric acid among the petroleum and chemical industries. Thus, the increasing demand for sulfuric acid from diverse applications is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.
"Increasing M&A, collaborations and partnerships and the recovery of byproduct sulfuric acid at smelters will further boost the of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.
Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the ultra-pure sulfuric acid market by end-user (electronics and electrical, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
By application, the electronics and electrical segment generated maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing use of semiconductors in data processing, communications, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
The APAC region led the ultra-pure sulfuric acid market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for sulfuring acid from end-user industries.
Vendor Landscape
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Avantor Inc.
BASF SE
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
INEOS Group Holdings SA
Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronic Materials Co. Ltd.
Jingrui Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.
Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.
KMG Chemicals
Linde Plc
Merck KGaA
Moses Lake Industries
PVS Chemicals Inc.
SEASTAR CHEMICALS
Trident Ltd.
Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 59.08 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.5
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Avantor Inc.,BASF SE,Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund,INEOS Group HoldingsSA,JiangyinJianghua Microelectronic Materials Co. Ltd.,Jingrui Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.,Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.,KMG Chemicals,LindePlc, MerckKGaA, Moses Lake Industries,PVS Chemicals Inc.,SEASTAR CHEMICALS, and Trident Ltd
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Avantor Inc.
10.4 BASF SE
10.5 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
10.6 INEOS Group Holdings SA
10.7 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronic Materials Co. Ltd.
10.8 Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.
10.9 KMG Chemicals
10.10 Linde Plc
10.11 PVS Chemicals Inc.
10.12 SEASTAR CHEMICALS
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
