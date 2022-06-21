U.S. markets closed

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market size to increase by USD 59.08 Mn | 45% growth to originate in APAC | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The global ultra-pure sulfuric acid market size is expected to grow by USD 59.08 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global ultra-pure sulfuric acid market growth is capacity expansion and new plant additions. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market size, the growth variance, and the YOY growth rates through 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market: Capacity expansion and new plant additions to drive growth

Electrical and electronics, pharmaceutical, and Automotive are some of the major end-users of sulfuric acid. The demand and consumption of sulfuric acid among these industries are expected to increase significantly over the next decade. This is compelling producers of sulfuric acid to expand their production capacities.

As per Technavio, the growing demand from diversified applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market: Growing demand from diversified applications

Sulfuric acid can act as both oxidizing and dehydrating agent. Such properties of sulfuric acid have increased its use in various applications such as explosives, synthetics, viscose, and washing agents. This is increasing the demand for sulfuric acid among the petroleum and chemical industries. Thus, the increasing demand for sulfuric acid from diverse applications is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Increasing M&A, collaborations and partnerships and the recovery of byproduct sulfuric acid at smelters will further boost the of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ultra-pure sulfuric acid market by end-user (electronics and electrical, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By application, the electronics and electrical segment generated maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing use of semiconductors in data processing, communications, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The APAC region led the ultra-pure sulfuric acid market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for sulfuring acid from end-user industries.

Vendor Landscape
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Avantor Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

  • INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronic Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Jingrui Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.

  • KMG Chemicals

  • Linde Plc

  • Merck KGaA

  • Moses Lake Industries

  • PVS Chemicals Inc.

  • SEASTAR CHEMICALS

  • Trident Ltd.

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 59.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.5

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Avantor Inc.,BASF SE,Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund,INEOS Group HoldingsSA,JiangyinJianghua Microelectronic Materials Co. Ltd.,Jingrui Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.,Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.,KMG Chemicals,LindePlc, MerckKGaA, Moses Lake Industries,PVS Chemicals Inc.,SEASTAR CHEMICALS, and Trident Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

 

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Avantor Inc.

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

  • 10.6 INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • 10.7 Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronic Materials Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.

  • 10.9 KMG Chemicals

  • 10.10 Linde Plc

  • 10.11 PVS Chemicals Inc.

  • 10.12 SEASTAR CHEMICALS

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

