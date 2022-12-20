U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Ultra Pure Water Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the ultra pure water market are DOW, General Electric, Pall Corporation, Ovivo Water, Osmoflo, Koch Separation, Organo Corp, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Pentair, Ecolab, Applied Membranes Inc.

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultra Pure Water Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374538/?utm_source=GNW
, Komal Water Industries, Nalco, RODI Systems Corporation, and MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions.

The global ultra-pure water market is expected to grow from $8.04 billion in 2021 to $8.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.70%. TThe Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ultra-pure water market is expected to reach $11.83 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13%

The ultra-pure water market includes revenues earned by entities by consumables and others.The ultra-pure water market includes filtration, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet, electro deionization.

The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The ultra-pure water refers to water which has been purified to very strict specifications. This ultrapure water is generated using procedures such as membrane filtration or ion exchange to achieve an ultimate conductivity of 10 uS/cm.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ultra pure water market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in ultra-pure water market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main equipments of ultra pure water are filtration, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet, electro deionization and other equipment.The filtration equipments of ultra pure water are used to eliminate the chlorine, taste, and odor, and to remove many different contaminants from water.

The ultra pure water capacity comes in large scale and small scale that are applied in washing fluid and process feed, used in semiconductor, power generation, flat panel display, pharmaceuticals, and other end users.

The increased usage in the semiconductor manufacturing industry is driving the demand for the ultra-pure water market.The semiconductor manufacturing industry refers to the sector that includes companies involved in the production of semiconductors, where electronic devices are assembled by a series of nanofabrication procedures carried out on the surface of substrates consisting of extremely pure single crystal silicon.

Ultrapure water is required at every semiconductor industry’s manufacturing stage.Processes and water treatment technologies are needed to treat intake water to high-quality levels to eliminate pollutants, minerals, microbes, and trace organic and nonorganic compounds.

For instance, in March 2022, according to the annual report published by TSMC, a Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturing company, stated that the company recorded an increase in water usage from 77,257,163 m3 in 2020 to increased to 82,674,982 m3 in 2021. Therefore, the increased use of ultra-pure water in the semiconductor manufacturing industry will drive the growth of the ultra-pure water market.

Technological Innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the ultra-pure water market.Advanced ultrapure water systems are critical components in various industries, including the manufacturing and semiconductor sectors.

The removal of chemical impurities under these ultra-pure water systems are done through de-ionization (DI) and reverse osmosis. Recently, the market has witnessed the need for an EDI ultra-pure water system, an electrically powered water treatment method that removes ionized species from water by using electricity, ion exchange membranes, and resin. Major players operating in the ultra-pure water sector are focused on technological innovations to sustain their market position. For instance, In January 2021, Merck and Co., a US-based pharmaceutical company, launched Milli-Q® EQ 7000 ultra-pure Water Purification System. The new Milli-Q® EQ 7000 system generates consistent ultrapure water quality that is flexibly tailored to experimental needs. This sophisticated system provides a comprehensive qualification procedure, advanced data traceability, and precise TOC monitoring.

In December 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies, a US-based company engaged in water treatment services, acquired the industrial water business of Ultrapure & Industrial Services for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition enables Evoqua to acquire the industrial water business of Ultrapure, which focuses on water purification services and equipment, serving the various healthcare, laboratory, power, microelectronics, food and beverage, oil, and gas businesses.

Through this acquisition, Evoqua further strengthened its service capabilities in the Houston and Dallas markets and the surrounding region. Ultrapure & Industrial Services is a US-based company engaged in commercial-grade water treatment solutions.

The countries covered in the ultra-pure water market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The ultra pure water market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ultra pure water market statistics, including ultra pure water industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a ultra pure water market share, detailed ultra pure water market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ultra pure water industry. This ultra pure water market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374538/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


