Ultra-Thin Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Manufacturing Process, Application, and End-Use Industry

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The global ultra-thin glass market was valued at US$ 6,139. 56 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15,264. 74 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11. 5% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultra-Thin Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Manufacturing Process, Application, and End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176810/?utm_source=GNW

Ultra-thin glass is those glass whose thickness is below 1-2mm.Chemical strengthening via ion exchange is commonly used to reinforce ultra-thin glass used for high-tech applications.

Hardened ultra-thin glass is scratch-resistant and bendable up to a radius of a few millimeters. The properties of ultra-thin glass such as corrosion resistance, transparency, flexibility, excellent gas and water barrier, and high impact resistance make it suitable for various applications such as flat panel displays, automotive glazing, among others.

Based on application, the ultra-thin glass market is segmented into semiconductor substrate, flat panel displays and touch control devices, automotive glazing, and others.In 2020, the flat panel displays and touch control devices segment dominated the market.

Flat panel displays are video devices that replace the conventional cathode ray tube (CRT) with a thin panel design.Ultra-thin glass is widely used to manufacture flat panel displays such as LCD, LED, OLED screens, smartphone displays, and monitor screens.

Moreover, ultra-thin glass is used in the touch module of touch screen devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.It provides fundamental functions for flat-panel display and touch screen devices such as high definition (HD) display, touch-control and scratch resistance, and protection to the screens.

Consumer electronic goods are being upgraded at a faster rate as the technological landscape is changing rapidly. Panel display components used in flat-panel display and touch-control devices have emerged as the most important downstream application products for ultra-thin glass substrates with the highest market demand.

Geographically, the ultra-thin glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the market and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The ultra-thin glass market across the region is projected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the rapidly expanding consumer electronics industry in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.China is one of the largest consumer electronics markets across the world, along with Japan and South Korea.

Due to the high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers in Asia-Pacific, the demand for ultra-thin glass from the manufacturers of electronic goods across the region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the chemicals & materials sector and negatively impacted the growth of the ultra-thin glass market.The implementation of measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus has aggravated the situation and has negatively impacted the growth of several sectors.

Industries, such as automotive and consumer electronics, have been negatively impacted by the sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries.The decline in the growth of the several sectors negatively impacted the demand for ultra-thin glass in the global market.

However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for ultra-thin glass is expected to rise globally in the coming years.Due to the pandemic, the adoption of remote work culture and online education is growing.

Therefore, the demand for products such as laptops, smartphones, and other telecommunication devices is growing. The expanding demand for ultra-thin glass in various industries, such as automotive and consumer electronics, along with significant investments by prominent manufacturers is expected to drive the growth of the ultra-thin glass market during the forecast period.

Corning Incorporated; AGC Inc.; Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.; SCHOTT AG; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; CSG Holding Co., Ltd.; Emerge Glass; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd; Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited; and Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. are among the major players operating in the global ultra-thin glass market.

The overall global ultra-thin glass market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global ultra-thin glass market.
