U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.42 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.93 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9460
    +0.2280 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,587.23
    -381.57 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Ultra-white paint could reduce the need for air conditioning

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Purdue University professor Xiulin Ruan holds a brush with the whitest-ever paint.

White houses are often boring, but they might just save the planet. As USA Today reports, Purdue University researchers have developed an ultra-white paint (it just earned a Guinness World Record) that reflects 98.1 percent of solar radiation while outputting infrared heat. As this leaves the surface cooler than the environment (regular paint warms the surface), it could effectively replace air conditioning in some cases — it produces a cooling power of 10kW for a 1,000sq. ft. roof, or more than a typical house AC unit.

There are existing paints made to reflect heat, but they reflect no more than 90 percent of sunlight and don't cool surfaces. The team didn't have much breathing room, either — an even whiter paint might have compromised it.

The trick was to use a high ratio of barium sulfate, a compound you often see in cosmetics and photo paper, in varying particle sizes. The wider range of sizes helps scatter more of the light spectrum and thus reflect more sunlight.

It's not clear how close this extremely white paint is to your local store, but the researchers are fully bent on commercializing their work. They've teamed with a company to mass-produce and sell the paint, and have already filed patents. If it lives up to the billing, though, it could play an important role in fighting climate change. It could reduce or eliminate the need for air conditioning in some homes, particularly in warm regions with ample sunlight. That could reduce emissions and power consumption, and might save you some money on hot summer days.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's chief scientist will retire in 2022

    NASA chief scientist Jim Green is retiring in 2022 after overseeing projects like the Curiosity rover and New Horizon.

  • Harley-Davidson will sell its retro-inspired e-bike by the end of 2021

    Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 brand will sell its retro MOSH/TRIBUTE e-bike during the 2021 holidays — but only as a limited edition.

  • US probe into Binance reportedly expands to investigate insider trading

    US regulators are believed to be expanding their investigation of Binance to include possible insider trading at the cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Israel reportedly used a remote-controlled gun to assassinate an Iranian scientist

    Israel allegedly used a remote-controlled, AI-boosted gun to assassinate an Iranian nuclear scientist.

  • Elon Musk says Starlink internet service will leave beta in October

    Elon Musk says Starlink satellite internet service should end in October, provided there aren't any setbacks.

  • NTSB head says Tesla must address 'basic safety issues' with semi-autonomous features

    The new NTSB head says Tesla needs to tackle 'basic' safety concerns before expanding semi-autonomous features like Autopilot and Full Self Driving.

  • Dom Amore: Sun’s Jasmine Thomas receives high honor from Mohegan Tribe, the first Gladys Tantaquidgeon Award for social justice

    Melissa Tantaquidgeon Zobel rushed back to Uncasville one unforgettable day in 1994 to tell her Aunt Gladys, who was well into her 90s, the good news. The long fight to win federal recognition for the Mohegan Tribe was over. “The day I went over to her house, I was so excited to tell her,” Melissa remembered, “and I told her, ‘Gladys, we succeeded. We’ve won federal recognition.’ And she said, ...

  • SpaceX Tourism Mission Returns Safely After Going Far Beyond Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin Flights

    The SpaceX Inspiration4 all-civilian crew is set to return after three days in orbit, much higher and longer then space tourism rivals.

  • 3 Rocket Stocks That Are Exploding -- in Both Good Ways and Bad

    Space wasn't just the final frontier on Star Trek, it represents a whole new and potentially lucrative market for a wide range of companies. Morgan Stanley estimates the global space industry could generate upward of $1 trillion in revenue by 2040. Here's why three Fool.com contributors believe Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB), Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE), and Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) have the potential to defy the law of gravity and remain sky-high.

  • Why the Universe Is Annoyed by the Astronomer Pushing a Ninth Planet

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo Getty/NASAIt’s one of the most exciting things in the whole field of astronomy: the discovery of a new planet.But the push to recognize one particular object—an apparent orb many times the size of Earth that seems to be spinning along the outer solar system—as a major planet has been complicated by the history of one earthling.The scientist championing the naming of a new ninth planet, Caltech astronomer Mike Brown, is the same one who got the old ni

  • Space X’s Motley Crew Proves They Have the Right Stuff

    via ReutersMany thousands of people touch down in Florida every day. But no other civilians have ever done it the way that Jared Isaacman, Haley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor did at precisely 7:06 p.m. on Saturday, splashing down from space into the Atlantic. They were the crew aboard SpaceX flight Inspiration4, the first non-professionals to orbit the Earth for three days, and at a height of 366 miles, higher than the International Space Station. John Glenn, the first American to

  • When plants and their microbes are not in sync, the results can be disastrous

    A healthy wild-type _Arabidopsis_ plant (left) and a mutant plant suffering from a microbe imbalance (right). Sheng-Yang He, CC BY-SAMany of us have heard about inflammatory bowel disease, a debilitating condition that is associated with an abnormal collection of microbes in the human gut – known as the gut microbiome. My lab recently found that, like humans, plants can also develop this condition, known as dysbiosis, with severe consequences. As part of this study, my colleagues and I discovere

  • Major study finds AI is at an "inflection point"

    A new report about artificial intelligence and its effects warns AI has reached a turning point and its negative effects can no longer be ignored.The big picture: For all the sci-fi worries about ultra-intelligent machines or wide-scale job loss from automation — both of which would require artificial intelligence that is far more capable than what has been developed so far — the larger concern may be about what happens if AI doesn't work as intended.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio

  • How does a curveball curve? An aerospace engineer explains

    A pitcher tries to throw a ball past a batter. AP Images/Eric Gay Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. How does a curveball curve? – Marek Powell, age 12, Dorchester, Massachusetts You may have seen a pitcher throw a curveball in baseball. It’s a pitch that can confuse a batter because it looks like it’s flying straight but then curves away as it crosses home plate. The pitcher puts

  • Elon Musk Pledges $50M to Inspiration4's Fundraiser for St. Jude, Exceeding $200M Goal: 'Count Me In'

    Elon Musk's pledged donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital helped surpass the fundraising goal that was set by the Inspiration4 spaceflight mission

  • SpaceX capsule carrying first all-civilian crew safely splashes down off the coast of Florida

    The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida's coast, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth's orbit.

  • SpaceX's 1st all-civilian crew returns

    The all-civilian crew splashed down successfully Saturday night after spending three days in space.

  • Your brain's built-in biases insulate your beliefs from contradictory facts

    These psychological tendencies explain why an onslaught of facts won't necessarily change anyone's mind. Francesco Carta fotografo/Moment via Getty ImagesA rumor started circulating back in 2008 that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. At the time, I was serving as chair of the Hawaii Board of Health. The director and deputy director of health, both appointed by a Republican governor, inspected Obama’s birth certificate in the state records and certified that it was real. I would hav

  • Inspiration4's Resilience Splashes Down Off Florida Coast After World's First All-Civilian Crew Orbits Earth

    The Inspiration4 crew splashed down off the coast of Florida on Saturday evening, three days after the team of civilians became the first to orbit Earth

  • Inspiration4’s ‘all-civilian’ spacefliers share orbital activities — including a ukulele solo

    On the eve of their scheduled return from orbit, four amateur spacefliers brought the world up to date on their activities — an out-of-this-world routine that focused on raising money for charity and gazing out the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule’s bubble-shaped cupola window. Inspiration4 crew member Chris Sembroski, a Lockheed Martin data engineer who hails from Everett, Wash., even strummed a serenade on a custom-made ukulele. “I can play a little for you,” he said today over a space-to-Earth vide