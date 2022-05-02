U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.25
    +26.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,098.00
    +216.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,955.75
    +103.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.40
    +12.10 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.32
    -0.37 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.50
    -26.20 (-1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    -0.29 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.39
    +3.40 (+11.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2578
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0970
    +0.2670 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,884.79
    +907.17 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.72
    -20.64 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

After ultracharged growth, battery maker EcoFlow comes for the glampers

Rita Liao
·5 min read

In recent years, episodes of extreme climate crises and power outrages have driven doomsday preppers to plan for off-the-grid survival scenarios. The mentality has been a boon to EcoFlow, a Shenzhen-based power generating and storing unicorn, which racked up $220 million in revenues last year as consumers in the US demanded its solar-powered portable power stations.

Off the back of a remarkable growth phase -- revenues surged 50x between 2019 and 2021 -- the startup, which was founded by a group of veterans from drone giant DJI in 2017, discovered a new niche to crack: glamping. In a call with TechCrunch, its co-founder and CEO Lei "Bruce" Wang envisaged a future of being in nature while enjoying a cool breeze sent from EcoFlow's outdoor air conditioner, which will launch in the US in the coming months.

Glamping lovers can already plug a range of appliances, like electric ovens and stoves, into portable battery stations, but air conditioners are tricky because most of them use alternating current, which isn't compatible with battery charging and has lower efficiency, the founder explained. The outdoor airconditioning unit that EcoFlow is revealing uses direct current instead and can thus be charged by batteries.

Hardcore nature-loving campers might scoff at the idea of outdoor air conditioning. I was bewildered by the proposal as well, but Wang rightly reminded me that if burnout urbanites make the effort of driving out into nature, many of them would rather do it the comfortable and indulgent way.

"Wherever people go, whether it's at or away from home, they can achieve a lot more with electricity," Wang explained the rationale for expanding beyond making batteries and into electronic appliances. "We now cover the entire loop [of use cases], from power generation, power storage, to power consumption."

A greening dream

EcoFlow co-founder and CEO Lei "Bruce" Wang

Wang grew up in the vicinity of the Mu Us Desert in northwestern China, where he saw how the government's ecological restoration effort helped combat severe desertification in the area. The childhood experience planted in his mind a goal to pursue a career in renewable energy, which led him to complete a Ph.D. in energy storage technologies at the University of Hong Kong and later help establish DJI's battery R&D department.

Having seen the tide in the energy industry was turning, Wang decided to start his own company in 2017. "Replacing fossil fuel with renewable energy is the fundamental way to increase energy consumption per capital while still achieving sustainable growth," the founder asserted.

At the same time, declining raw material costs were making it easier to run a battery startup. "Between 2010 and 2020, the prices of lithium batteries and solar panels have gone down 10 times. Such conditions would prompt anyone conducting technology research to become a tide player, to take a chance," Wang recalled.

Lithium's recent price spikes and supply chain disruptions haven't concerned Wang. EcoFlow works with strategic partners to ensure a steady flow of supply, the founder said, and he believed lithium costs will eventually tail off in the long run.

The startup has come a long way since its formative days as a Kickstarter project. It has raised over $100 million in funding from notable investors including Sequoia Capital China and GL Ventures, the early-stage arm of private equity powerhouse Hillhouse Capital. With the category expansion, as well as its plans to push into new markets like its backyard China, EcoFlow expects to generate $630 million in revenues this year, which would make its growth between 2019 and 2022 almost 150x.

Such growth is supercharging EcoFlow's path to an initial public offering. Last year, EcoFlow reached a valuation of $1 billion and announced plans to go public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The company has entered a preliminary "tutoring" period with the city's exchange regulators and is aiming to float its stocks within the next two to three years.

Wang said the Shenzhen-based exchange, which was designed for encouraging technological innovations, will attract investors who "understand the new energy industry," though he doesn't rule out the possibility of an overseas listing down the road. Operating in profit, EcoFlow declined to disclose whether it will raise another financing round before its IPO.

Powering global customers

Unlike many hardware makers that venture out of China only after proving their products at home, EcoFlow went after overseas markets at the outset. It first went to Japan, a country prone to natural disasters and whose consumers are known to be tech-savvy. Today, Japan and the US are the two largest revenue drivers for EcoFlow among the 100-something markets it ships to.

EcoFlow recently started selling its battery products in China where a rising middle class has demonstrated a growing fascination with luxury camping. The company is also exploring opportunities in emerging markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where it wants to supply households hit by electricity shortages with "affordable" products, Wang said.

When asked how EcoFlow managed to build a foothold in foreign markets, Wang, who looks to Tesla and Apple for inspiration, offered the obvious though tough playbook: understand your customers. "We say internally that 'the customers are never wrong. If anything goes wrong, it must be us."

To put the adage into practice, EcoFlow operates a fairly international office in Shenzhen, a full on-the-ground team in Japan, a small but growing force in the US, and is soon hiring in Europe. Globally, EcoFlow has over 1,000 employees working on an extended value chain, spanning from R&D, which accounts for 40% of its staff, to after-sales service.

While many Chinese consumer tech startups find it increasingly challenging to operate overseas as geopolitical tensions threaten to put them in the crosshairs of foreign authorities, as illustrated by giants like TikTok and Huawei, Wang doesn't see the same hurdle.

"At the end of the day, users will pay for a good product, which is why I like being in the business-to-consumer space," the founder said confidently. "Furthermore, our products are helping to promote environmental sustainability, which is a universal goal that can strike a chord among consumers around the globe."

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Do Institutions Own?

    Every investor in Tritax Big Box REIT plc ( LON:BBOX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • MGM Resorts offers to buy Sweden's LeoVegas for $607 million

    MGM floated a recommended public tender offer for 61 crowns ($6.20) in cash per share, which represents a 44.2% premium to LeoVegas' last closing price of 42.32 crowns. MGM has been looking to capitalise on the sports-betting arena through its joint venture BetMGM, which forecast earlier this year more than $1.3 billion in revenue for 2022, as the coronavirus pandemic fuelled demand for online gaming. "We have achieved remarkable success with BetMGM in the U.S., and with the acquisition of LeoVegas in Europe we will expand our online gaming presence globally," MGM Resorts Chief Executive Officer Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Ove

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big-Name Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. D.R. Horton Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

    Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor. The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

  • China Contagion Threatens to Derail the World’s Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A widespread selloff in China is rippling through emerging markets, threatening to snuff out growth and drag down everything from stocks to currencies and bonds.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsFres

  • Here’s What’s Next for Tesla Investors Now That Elon Musk Sold Stock

    Leave it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make something as dry as an annual meeting of stockholders interesting.

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of June to...

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 12 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best stocks to buy now according to British billionaire Chris Hohn. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Chris Hohn’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns and history, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn. Chris Hohn is known […]

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp after a probe found the smartphone maker had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments. The Enforcement Directorate had been investigating the Chinese company's business practices over suspected violations of Indian foreign exchange laws. The financial crime fighting agency said on Saturday it had seized the bank account assets from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited after finding the firm had remitted the foreign currency equivalent of 55.5 billion rupees to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • Is Disney Stock at a Tipping Point?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock reached a new 52-week low of $112.69 on Thursday -- which is about the price it was three years ago, months before the launch of Disney+. The steep sell-off raises the question: Is Disney at a tipping point? Here's what Disney needs to do to prove to investors it is a worthwhile investment.