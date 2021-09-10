Ultradent Named a Fortune Top Manufacturer

Debuts Top-10 on Renowned List

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultradent Products, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of high- tech dental materials, is honored to be recognized a 2021 Fortune Magazine Best Workplace in Manufacturing and Production. The selection comes after a rigorous evaluation of company culture and extensive employee feedback.

"We're very honored to be named among such prestigious companies as those recognized as Fortune's best," says Ultradent President and CEO Dirk Jeffs. "Ultradent is driven to improve oral health globally and prioritizing our workplace culture is vital to this mission. We cherish the success of our team members and being selected as a Fortune Top Manufacturer validates many of the progressive initiatives, we utilize to create this unique environment."

Ultradent's culture has been carefully curated since the company originated in 1978, created in the basement of Founder and CEO Emeritus Dr. Dan Fischer. "We have always sought to share our workplace with others who unite with our core values of integrity, care, hard work, innovation, and quality," Fischer says. "We believe that happiness in the workplace is paramount. Not only do colleagues look forward to coming to work, they enjoy their day more and are more productive. To fulfil the innovation we want to bring into the dental community, we need people who care for each other."

