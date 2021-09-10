U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

Ultradent Named a Fortune Top Manufacturer

·2 min read

Debuts Top-10 on Renowned List

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultradent Products, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of high- tech dental materials, is honored to be recognized a 2021 Fortune Magazine Best Workplace in Manufacturing and Production. The selection comes after a rigorous evaluation of company culture and extensive employee feedback.

"We're very honored to be named among such prestigious companies as those recognized as Fortune's best," says Ultradent President and CEO Dirk Jeffs. "Ultradent is driven to improve oral health globally and prioritizing our workplace culture is vital to this mission. We cherish the success of our team members and being selected as a Fortune Top Manufacturer validates many of the progressive initiatives, we utilize to create this unique environment."

Ultradent's culture has been carefully curated since the company originated in 1978, created in the basement of Founder and CEO Emeritus Dr. Dan Fischer. "We have always sought to share our workplace with others who unite with our core values of integrity, care, hard work, innovation, and quality," Fischer says. "We believe that happiness in the workplace is paramount. Not only do colleagues look forward to coming to work, they enjoy their day more and are more productive. To fulfil the innovation we want to bring into the dental community, we need people who care for each other."

From Fortune Magazine, September 10, 2021 © 2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under License. Fortune, Fortune Media (USA) Corporation and its affiliates are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Ultradent.

About Ultradent Products, Inc.
Ultradent Products, Inc., is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-tech dental materials, devices, and instruments worldwide. Ultradent's vision is to improve oral health globally. Ultradent also works to improve the quality of life and health of individuals through financial and charitable programs. For more information about Ultradent, call 800.552.5512 or visit ultradent.com.

CONTACT:
ShaLyse Walker
Public Relations Manager
801.553.4777

Daniel Lewis
Communications Manager
801.553.4777

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultradent-named-a-fortune-top-manufacturer-301373304.html

SOURCE Ultradent Products, Inc.

