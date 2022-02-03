Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its financial results and corporate update for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021.



The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (855) 797-6910 (USA) or (262) 912-6260 (International) and enter the passcode 2087696. The replay of the call will be available for one year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel therapies to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved medicines and treatment candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

