Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,005.57
    -24.16 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,627.99
    -145.13 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,775.65
    -130.52 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.74
    -28.73 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.22
    +1.19 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.50
    +10.60 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.52 (+2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2950
    +0.0550 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2599
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1750
    +0.2790 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,202.00
    -1,283.88 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,711.71
    +114.18 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,487.24
    +329.30 (+0.86%)
     

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS In Line

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$434.2m (up 20% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: US$606.6m (loss narrowed by 14% from FY 2022).

  • US$8.25 loss per share (improved from US$10.12 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Revenues Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) was mostly in line with analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 32% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 17% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in the US.

Performance of the American Biotechs industry.

The company's shares are up 4.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (including 1 which can't be ignored).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement