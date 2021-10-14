U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.75
    +32.75 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,486.00
    +229.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,890.25
    +126.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.60
    +20.10 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.50
    +1.06 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.72
    -2.13 (-10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3723
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3550
    +0.1080 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,034.96
    +3,258.38 (+5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,387.44
    +53.04 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.74
    +49.92 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Ultralife Corporation to Report Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ultralife Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEWARK, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) will report its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Ultralife’s Management will also host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM ET on October 28, 2021. To participate in the live call, please dial (800) 915-4836 at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Ultralife call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations Section of the Company’s website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include: Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Company Contact:
Ultralife Corporation
Philip A. Fain
(315) 210-6110
pfain@ulbi.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LHA
Jody Burfening
(212) 838-3777
jburfening@lhai.com