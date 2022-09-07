U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

Ultralight Aircraft Market Size to Grow by USD 2.61 billion with 47% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Ultralight Aircraft Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.71%. The analysts have categorized the global ultralight aircraft market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the ultralight aircraft market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The ultralight aircraft market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Ultralight Aircraft Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Ultralight Aircraft Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low-cost operations and maintenance of ultralight aircraft. Furthermore, to reduce the overall weight of aircraft thousands of pounds of composite materials like honeycomb core, thermoset prepregs, and thermoplastics are being used in newer-generation aircraft. These materials are mostly used in ceiling and floor panels, galleys, lavatory modules, food and drink trolleys, and class dividers. Such advances are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, challenges with high and low-pressure shafts is one of the key factors limiting the ultralight aircraft market growth. A power generation system is essential for the engine system, which will cater to the high demand for power and enhance engine control stability and various physical parameters associated with the mounting structures of extraction mechanisms and generators. Often, the HP shafts project a declining surge margin of the LP compressor when the extracting power increases, which is a challenge for the overall propulsion. Such challenges are limiting the market growth.

Request for Sample PDF for Insights on the Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis

This report extensively covers ultralight aircraft market segmentation by end-user (civil, commercial, and military) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The ultralight aircraft market share growth in the civil segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ultralight aircraft operations can bring the remotest parts of a country into the mainstream aviation network without involving high costs in building airports and runways. Moreover, research and development (R&D) in the global ultralight aircraft market is underpinned by mandatory compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) norms and the adoption of new technology by market vendors to achieve the first-mover advantage. These factors are expected to drive the civil segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities: 47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the ultralight aircraft market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The increase in the number of military aircraft procurement programs will facilitate the ultralight aircraft market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download PDF Sample for Segment-wise Contribution and Regional Opportunities

The ultralight aircraft market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Ultralight Aircraft Market Sizing
Ultralight Aircraft Market Forecast
Ultralight Aircraft Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The ultralight aircraft market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This statistical study of the ultralight aircraft market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The ultralight aircraft market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as cost, quality, reliability, and other services to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Aeropro s.r.o.: This segment focuses on designing and manufacturing lightweight sports aircraft. The company offers ultralight aircraft namely Eurofox.

  • Albatross Flying Systems Pvt. Ltd.: This segment focuses on the manufacturing of sport aviation products such as aircraft and aircraft components. The company offers ultralight aircrafts such as Zenair CH 601, Zenair CH 701, Flight Star II SC.

  • Autogyro GmbH: This segment focuses on offering gyroplane, flight schools, maintenance, parts, technologies, and accessories. The company offers ultralight aircrafts such as MTOsport, Calidus, and Cavalon.

  • Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd.: The company offers ultralight aircraft through its subsidiary Cirrus Aircraft.

  • Aeropilot Ltd.

  • CGS Hawk Aviation

  • Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.p.A.

  • Cub Crafters

  • DAHER

  • Evektor Spol. S.R.O

  • Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd.

  • LIFT Air GmbH

  • Phantom Aeronautics LLC

  • Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

  • Piper Aircraft Inc.

  • Quicksilver Aircraft

  • Sonex Aircraft LLC

  • Textron Inc.

  • Vulcanair S.p.A.

Grab a Sample PDF Report for Vendor-based Insights and Strategic Initiatives

Related Reports:

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aircraft Fairings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aircraft Refurbishing Market by Aircraft Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ultralight Aircraft Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.49

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aeropilot Ltd., Aeropro s.r.o., Albatross Flying Systems Pvt. Ltd., Autogyro GmbH, Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd., CGS Hawk Aviation, Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.p.A., Cub Crafters, DAHER, Evektor Spol. S.R.O, Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd., LIFT Air GmbH, Phantom Aeronautics LLC, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Quicksilver Aircraft, Sonex Aircraft LLC, Textron Inc., and Vulcanair S.p.A.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Civil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aeropro s.r.o.

  • 10.4 Albatross Flying Systems Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Autogyro GmbH

  • 10.6 Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd.

  • 10.7 Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.p.A.

  • 10.8 Cub Crafters

  • 10.9 Evektor Spol. S.R.O

  • 10.10 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

  • 10.11 Quicksilver Aircraft

  • 10.12 Textron Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultralight-aircraft-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-61-billion-with-47-of-the-contribution-from-north-america---technavio-301617844.html

SOURCE Technavio

