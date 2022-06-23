U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.50
    +3.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,441.00
    -30.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,619.75
    +54.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,690.80
    -0.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.36
    -1.83 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.70
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    -0.25 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0059 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.28
    -0.91 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3820
    -0.7580 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,514.37
    +134.45 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.87
    +2.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.57
    -23.65 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type, End-use, Flight Operation, Technology, Propulsion, Material, System and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Aircraft and Light Aircraft Market

Global Aircraft and Light Aircraft Market
Global Aircraft and Light Aircraft Market

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Ultralight & Light Aircraft), End Use (Civil & Commercial and Military), Flight Operation (CTOL & VTOL), Technology, Propulsion, Material, System and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultralight and light aircraft market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2022 to USD 11.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is driven by the commercialization of passenger drones. However, the market's growth is limited by the regulations on the use of unmanned aircraft to foresee the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the ultralight and light aircraft supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at ultralight and light aircraft vehicle research and development centers.

As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the ultralight and light aircraft industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of ultralight and light aircraft appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.

The aluminum segment is expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period on the basis of material

The ultralight and light aircraft market has been segmented on the basis of material into aluminum, composites, and others (steel and titanium alloys). These materials are used in the construction of airframes and other aircraft components. The aluminum segment accounted for a major share of 50% of the market in 2022, while the composites segment accounted for a market share of 43% of the market in the same year. The composites segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period.

The conventional fuel segment is anticipated to lead the ultralight and light aircraft market in the near future

Based on propulsion, the ultralight and light aircraft market has been segmented into electric/hybrid and conventional fuel. The conventional fuel segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The electric/hybrid segment refers to ultralight and light aircraft that are powered by full or partial electric engines. The conventional fuel segment includes widely used fuel-powered engines for propelling an aircraft.

Unmanned segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the ultralight and light aircraft market during the forecast period

The ultralight and light aircraft market has been segmented on the basis of technology into the manned and unmanned segments. The unmanned segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the ultralight and light aircraft market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at 6.6%. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow from USD 1,570 million in 2022 to USD 2,627 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market
4.2 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type
4.3 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Flight Operation
4.4 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market for Military, by Application Subsegment
4.5 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market for Civil & Commercial, by End Use Subsegment

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Low-Cost Operation and Maintenance of Ultralight Aircraft
5.2.1.2 Growing Usage of Uavs in Various Military Operations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Delay in Aircraft Deliveries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in Traditional Aircraft Propulsion
5.2.3.2 Advancements in Passenger Drones and Uav Payload
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Growing Usage of Uavs in Commercial Applications
5.2.4.2 Safety Considerations for Operation of Ultralight and Light Aircraft
5.2.4.3 Economic Challenges Faced by Oems due to COVID-19 Outbreak
5.3 Value Chain Analysis of Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market
5.4 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business
5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets of Manufacturers of Ultralight and Light Aircraft
5.5 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Ecosystem
5.5.1 Prominent Companies
5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.5.3 Market Ecosystem
5.6 Technology Trends in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion
5.6.1 Fuel Cells
5.6.2 Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S)
5.6.3 Distributed Electric Propulsion (Dep)
5.6.4 Multifunctional Structures for High-Energy Lightweight Loadbearing Storage (M-Shells)
5.6.5 Integrated Computational-Experimental Development of Li-Air Batteries for Electric Aircraft (Li-On)
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.7.1 Average Selling Price of Light Aircraft
5.7.2 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Trade Data Statistics
5.9.1 Import Data Statistics
5.9.2 Export Data Statistics
5.10 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023
5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies & Other Organizations
5.11.2 Regulatory Landscape
5.11.3 North America
5.11.4 Europe
5.12 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Passenger Drones
6.2.2 Combat Drones
6.2.3 Evtol Aircraft
6.2.4 Urban Air Mobility
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.4 Use Case Analysis
6.4.1 Use Case: Vtol Business Jet
6.4.2 Use Case: Evtol
6.5 Impact of Megatrends
6.5.1 Electric Propulsion
6.5.1.1 Hybrid Electric Propulsion System Design
6.5.1.2 All-Electric Propulsion System Design
6.5.2 Autonomous Aircraft
6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ultralight Aircraft
7.2.1 Lenient Pilot License Requirement to Drive Demand
7.3 Light Aircraft
7.3.1 Increasing Use for Business Travel to Drive Demand
7.3.2 600-2,500 Mtow
7.3.2.1 Mtow Range of 600-2,500 Kg are Used in Agricultural and Medical Services
7.3.3 2,500-5,700 Mtow
7.3.3.1 Mtow Range of 2,500-5,700 Kg are Used for Domestic Business Travels and Military Training

8 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Flight Operation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ctol (Conventional Take-Off and Landing)
8.2.1 Growing Procurement of Private Jets and Stol Aircraft for Passenger Travel to Drive Segment
8.3 Vtol (Vertical Take-Off and Landing)
8.3.1 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Military and Futuristic Commercial V/Stol Aircraft Concepts to Drive Segment

9 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Material
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aluminum
9.2.1 Properties Like Lightweight and High Strength to Drive Segment
9.3 Composites
9.3.1 Advantage of Being Lighter Than Aluminium to Drive Segment
9.4 Others

10 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by System
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Airframes
10.2.1 Lightweight and High-Strength Composite Materials are Used for Development of Airframes
10.3 Avionics
10.3.1 Demand for Next-Generation Flight Management Systems Expected to Drive Segment
10.4 Aircraft Systems
10.4.1 Rising Technological Advancements to Drive Segment
10.5 Cabin Interiors
10.5.1 Increasing Demand for In-Flight Entertainment Systems for Business Aircraft to Drive Segment

11 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Propulsion
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Electric/Hybrid
11.2.1 Solar-Powered
11.2.1.1 Usage of Pseudo-Satellites for Border Patrol to Drive Segment
11.2.2 Battery-Powered
11.2.2.1 Growing Popularity of Hybrid Electric Aircraft to Drive Segment
11.2.3 Fuel Cell-Powered
11.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Fuel Cell Test Flights to Drive Segment
11.2.4 Fully Electric
11.2.4.1 Benefit of Zero Emissions to Drive Segment
11.3 Conventional Fuel
11.3.1 Turboprop
11.3.1.1 Increasing Usage of Fuel Efficient Engines to Drive Segment
11.3.2 Piston Engine
11.3.2.1 Application in Uavs and Uams to Drive Segment

12 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Technology
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Manned
12.2.1 Increasing Aircraft Demand for Passenger Travel and Agriculture Applications to Drive Segment
12.3 Unmanned
12.3.1 Rising Procurement of Uavs by Militaries to Drive Segment

13 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by End Use
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Civil & Commercial
13.2.1 Passenger
13.2.1.1 Growing Usage in Domestic Travel to Drive Segment
13.2.2 Private
13.2.2.1 Increasing Procurement of Light Aircraft for Business Travels to Drive Segment
13.2.3 Commercial Cargo
13.2.3.1 Transfer of Cargo to Remote Areas to Drive Segment
13.2.4 Training
13.2.4.1 Increasing Signing Up of New Pilots to Drive Segment
13.2.5 Agriculture
13.2.5.1 Air Tractors Used for Farming to Drive Segment
13.2.6 Survey & Research
13.2.6.1 Need to Collect Important Data to Drive Segment
13.2.7 Medical
13.2.7.1 Usage in Emergency Services to Drive Segment
13.2.8 Others
13.3 Military
13.3.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Isr)
13.3.1.1 Need to Gather Battle Intelligence Through Surveillance to Drive Segment
13.3.2 Search & Rescue
13.3.2.1 Usage in Providing Relief During Distress Situations to Drive Segment
13.3.3 Military Cargo
13.3.3.1 Need for Transferring Cargo to Sensitive Military Locations to Drive Segment
13.3.4 Training
13.3.4.1 Need to Train Pilots for Military Flying to Drive Segment
13.3.5 Others

14 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Aftermarket
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Ultralight Aircraft
14.2.1 Increasing Line Maintenance and Part Replacements in Existing Fleet to Drive Segment
14.3 Light Aircraft
14.3.1 Increasing Flight Hours and Aftermarket Services to Drive Segment

15 Regional Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021
16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2017- 2021
16.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
16.4.1 Star
16.4.2 Emerging Leaders
16.4.3 Pervasive
16.4.4 Emerging Companies
16.5 Start-Up Evaluation Quadrant
16.5.1 Progressive Companies
16.5.2 Responsive Companies
16.5.3 Starting Blocks
16.5.4 Dynamic Companies
16.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking
16.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis
16.7 Competitive Scenario
16.7.1 Deals
16.7.2 Product Launches

17 Company Profiles
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Key Players
17.2.1 Pipistrel D.O.O Ajdovseina
17.2.2 Evektor-Aerotechnik
17.2.3 American Legend Aircraft Co.
17.2.4 P&M Aviation
17.2.5 Quicksilver Aircraft
17.2.6 Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.P.A.
17.2.7 Flight Design General Aviation GmbH
17.2.8 Textron Inc.
17.2.9 Aeropro
17.2.10 Autogyro GmbH
17.2.11 Pilatus Aircraft
17.2.12 Piper Aircraft
17.2.13 Vulcanair
17.2.14 Cirrus Aircraft
17.2.15 Honda Aircraft Company
17.3 Other Players
17.3.1 Volocopter GmbH
17.3.2 Lilium GmbH
17.3.3 Neva Aerospace
17.3.4 Opener
17.3.5 Kitty Hawk
17.3.6 Joby Aviation
17.3.7 Aston Martin
17.3.8 Wing
17.3.9 Karem Aircraft Inc.
17.3.10 Lift Aircraft Inc.
17.3.11 Xti Aircraft

18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3acqj

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla’s New Factories Are ‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’

    Elon Musk said Tesla’s factories in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars as supply-chain snags and battery-cell manufacturing hurdles limit production. Output at the company’s Shanghai plant also took a hit during the city’s Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Patrick Fallon/Reuters

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Elon Musk Calls Tesla’s New Car Factories ‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’

    The electric-car maker’s plants in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars, CEO Elon Musk said.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Boeing exec plays up 737 Max 10's appeal as competitor to Airbus' A321neo

    Boeing's marketing lead says the Max 10 competes most directly against the Airbus' largest A321neo variant, the XLR, which makes up only around 10% of the plane’s overall orders.

  • EV Sales are Surging, so Why Are Automakers Planning Layoffs?

    While electric vehicles are enjoying an unprecedented surge in popularity, ongoing supply chain problems, and growing recession fears are beginning to hit the automotive industry. EV sales rose 65% in Europe last year and doubled in the United States. The popularity of electric vehicles has increased during the past two years as more automakers have launched additional options for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks, but obstacles remain as the global economy slows down amid higher inflation and interest rates.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a Dubai subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets.

  • Senate Advances Bill to Raise Age for RMDs to 75

    The bill, which must be reconciled with similar legislation in the House, is designed to strengthen Americans’ retirement security.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • Ford sees 'significant' job cuts as it picks Spain for EV production

    Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it will start producing electric vehicles in Spain later this decade but that would imply "significant" job cuts at its Spanish factory and another one in Germany amid its ambitious electrification push in Europe. The U.S.-based carmaker said in a statement it had chosen its plant in Valencia as the preferred site to assemble vehicles based on a next-generation electric vehicle (EV) architecture. The other contender for the project was Ford's plant in Saarlouis, Germany, which will continue to produce its Focus passenger car only through 2025, when car production will then stop, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away

    Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking bigger volumes of Russian crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said. The development is likely to increase competition for Asian customers between Russia and other big fuel exporters – Saudi Arabia and the United States  – which are the top three suppliers to Asia. The European Union has slowly reduced imports of Russian crude and fuel since March and agreed a full embargo that will take effect by end-2022.

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • UPDATE 3-Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

    Snack and cereal giant Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and focusing on expanding its snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around the world for its breakfast cereals, jumped 6% in premarket trading. Its North American cereal unit and plant based segment, which includes brands such as MorningStar Farms, will be spun off to its shareholders in a tax-free transaction, the Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal maker said.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rall

  • BMW starts production at new $2.2 billion China plant to ramp up EV output

    Germany's BMW said on Thursday that production has formally begun at a new plant in China with an investment of 15 billion yuan ($2.24 billion) as the carmaker accelerates electric vehicle (EV) production. The Lydia plant, BMW's third car assembly facility in China, located in the northeastern city of Shenyang, Liaoning province, will increase BMW's annual output in the world's biggest auto market to 830,000 vehicles from 700,000 in 2021, the company said. The plant is designed to be capable of producing battery-powered electric cars only according to market demand on its flexible manufacturing lines, BMW said.

  • Got a Cash Windfall? It Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.