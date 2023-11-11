Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023

Rodrigo Pizzinatto: Good morning everyone. It is a pleasure to be here once more to talk about Ultrapar's results. And starting on slide number two, I remind you that both the earnings release in this presentation consider Ultrapar's data from continuing operations in 2023. As for 2022, the company's data is presented in the pro forma view, considering the sum of continuing and discontinued operations, as disclosed throughout last year unless otherwise stated. Moving now to slide number three with Ultrapar's consolidated results. As you can see in the chart in the upper left side, our recurring EBITDA from continuing operations totaled BRL1992 million in the third quarter of 2023, 124% higher year-over-year. This increase is due to the higher EBITDA at our businesses, especially Ipiranga results that I will go through in detail in the next slides.

Ultrapar's net income was BRL891 million in the third quarter compared to BRL83 million in the third quarter of '22, mainly on the back of the higher EBITDA from continuing operations. Investments from continuing operations totaled BRL380 million in this third quarter, 27% lower than that of the third quarter of '22, due to lower investments at Ipiranga partially offset by higher investments at Ultracargo. We had in the third quarter an operating cash generation of BRL1901 million, BRL609 million above that of the third quarter of '22. This increase is a result of the higher EBITDA, partially offset by the reduction in draft discount balance and the investment in working capital in the third quarter of '23 and arising from the increase in fuel prices.

I remind you that in the third quarter of '22, on the other hand, there was a release of working capital as a consequence of the reduction in fuel prices in that period. If we exclude the reduction of BRL294 million in the draft discount balance, the operating cash generation in this third quarter was BRL2195 million. Moving now to slide four to talk about our liability management. We ended the third quarter with a net debt of BRL7.1 billion, a reduction of BRL924 million compared to June '23. This decrease resulted from greater operating cash generation, partially offset by the payment of dividends and the reduction of BRL 294 million in the direct discount balance this quarter. In addition to this effect during the third quarter, we received the second installment from the sale of Extrafarma in the amount of BRL 198 million and we disbursed BRL 210 million for the acquisition of Opla.

Our leverage went from 2.1x in June 2023 to 1.4x in September 2023, the lowest level of the last 10 years. On the back of the higher LTM EBITDA from continuing operations with cash generation and consequently the reduction in net debt that I've just mentioned. I'd like to point out that the numbers of net debt still do not include pending receivables of BRL 932 million related to the sales of Oxiteno and Extrafarma. We've included at the bottom of this slide, a table with the total amount of draft discount and vendor lines as well as pending receivables from the sales of Oxiteno and Extrafarma all lines highlighted in our balance sheet. The net debt of September 2023 adding the draft discount vendor and divestment receivables would be BRL 7.7 billion, which is BRL 1746 million lower than the balance of September 2022 one year ago.

Moving on to Slide number 5 to talk about another excellent quarter of Ultragaz. The volume of LPG sold in this third quarter was 1% higher year-over-year, due to a 4% increase in the bulk segment on the back of higher sales to industries. The bottled segment in its turn remained flat. Ultragaz SG&A in this third quarter was 15% higher than that of the third quarter of 2022, due to two manufacturers expenses with freight due to higher sales volume and higher expenses with personnel, mainly collected by gaining agreement in variable compensation in line with the progression of results and a larger headcount due to the acquisitions of Stella and NEOgas. Ultragaz EBITDA totaled BRL 453 million, 36% higher year-over-year. This growth is mainly explained by efficiency and productivity initiatives implemented in the last quarters, by better sales mix and by inflation pass-through despite higher expenses.

For the fourth quarter, we expect a profitability measured in EBITDA per ton similar to that of the third quarter despite seasonally lower volumes. Moving now to Slide 6 to talk about another great quarter of Ultracargo. The company's average installed capacity was 10,59,000 cubic meters in the third quarter of 2023 and a 11% growth year-over-year. This increase results from three capacity additions carried out in recent months 90,000 cubic meters coming from the acquisition of the 50% stake in Opla as of July 12,000 cubic meters from the acquisition of the Rondonopolis base from Ipiranga in September and 10,000 cubic meters relating to the expansion of the Vila do Conde terminal. These capacity additions had no material impact in this quarter's results and should begin to gradually contribute to the upcoming months as operations ramp up.

The cubic meters sold increased by 26% mainly due to higher handling of use in Itaqui in Santos and in Suape and the start up of operations in Opla. Truck cargo's net revenues were BRL 264 million in this third quarter, 18% higher year-over-year as a result of spot sales, higher cubic meters sold and higher tariffs. Combined cost and expenses were 8% higher than those of the third quarter of 2022, as a result of higher personnel expenses mainly collective bargaining agreement in variable compensation in line with the progression of results. We also had higher expenses with advisory and consulting services linked to expansion projects. Truck cargo's EBITDA totaled BRL 173 million in the quarter, a growth of 27% year-over-year due to higher capacity occupancy with profitability gains, spot sales, higher tariffs and productivity and efficiency gains despite higher expenses.

EBITDA margin was 65% in this quarter, five percentage points above that of the third quarter of 2022. And for the current quarter, we expect Ultracargo to continue its good operating performance, but with fewer spot sales marginally reducing its results. And to conclude this presentation moving on to slide 7 let's talk about Ipiranga's result. Volumes sold in the quarter decreased 2% year-over-year with a 3% reduction in the Otto cycle and a 1% reduction in diesel mainly due to the strategy of lower sales to the spot market during this period. We ended the third quarter with a network of 5,816 service stations, 565 stations less than that of June 2023. In September, we concluded the process of managing the legacy of service stations started in 2022.

A total of 70 new service stations were added to the network with an average volume contribution of 288 cubic meters per month. On the other hand, 535 service stations were closed with an average volume contribution of 57 cubic meters per month. The greater number of stations closed this quarter relates to the decision to also close service stations with commercial practices not aligned with business principles and in this agreement with contractual obligations. This increased level of closure of stations did not have a relevant impact on Ipiranga's market share or results. In addition, we ended the quarter with 1,542 Am/Pm stores with same-store sales growth of 9% year-over-year. Ipiranga's SG&A increased 27% in the quarter due to four main factors: higher provisions for contingencies, higher provision for doubtful accounts, higher marketing expenses and higher personnel expenses mainly collective bargaining agreement in variable compensation in line with the progression of results.

The other operating results line totaled negative BRL178 million in the quarter in line with the third quarter of 2022. The disposal of assets line totaled BRL68 million mainly due to the capital gain related to the sale of the Rondonopolis base to Ultracargo in the amount of BRL59 million and the sale of three real estate assets. Ipiranga's EBITDA totaled BRL1513 million in the quarter, 184% higher than that of the third quarter of 2022. Recurring EBITDA was BRL1,445 million in the quarter 199% higher year-over-year. The higher EBITDA mainly reflects two factors: first, margins benefited from the inventory gains caused by the increase in fuel costs throughout the quarter. I remind you that in the third quarter of 2022, we had reductions in fuel costs and inventory loss.

The second factor was the normalization of the commercial environment in the third quarter of 23% due to a more regular product supply in the market which affected the second quarter results. These two factors were partially offset by higher expenses. As you may have noted, the fuel distribution sector has had more volatile results in recent quarters. Therefore, we also highlighted on the slide the EBITDA per cubic meter of the last 12 months helping to provide a better perspective of the results over time. In addition, to the normalization of product supply the third quarter result benefited from inventory gains. For the fourth quarter considering the current scenario of product supply and no significant impact of inventories, we expect a profitability measured in EBITDA per cubic meter above that of the last 12 months and continued recovery of the return levels of the industry.

With that, I now conclude my presentation. I appreciate your interest and attention. And let's now move on to the Q&A session in which we are available to answer your questions. Thank you.

