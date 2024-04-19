Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) ending at $5.15, denoting a +1.38% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.19% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. in its upcoming release.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.88. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.88 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that UGP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Story continues

To follow UGP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research