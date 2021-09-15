U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Ultrapure Water Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 11.21 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global ultrapure water market report.

Arizton Logo
Arizton Logo

The ultrapure water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.78% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  1. The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market in Europe and accounted for 40.33% of the global market.

  2. Filtration segment accounted for majority share of the market in 2020 and is expected to grow with an 6.97% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

  3. In terms of capacity consideration, large scale segment dominates the ultrapure water market in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 2.55 billion revenue during the forecast period.

  4. By application, washing fluid segment dominated the market with a share of 64.71% in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during 2020-2026.

  5. APAC is largest market under the ultrapure water market with an expected incremental revenue of USD 2.27 billion with an absolute growth of 52.76% between 2020-2026.

  6. North America is the second largest market for ultrapure water, accounts for the share of 23.35% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

  7. The semiconductor segment dominated the market with a 37.18% market share in terms of revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% between 2020 and 2026.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by equipment, application, end-user, capacity consideration, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/ultrapure-water-market-size

Ultrapure Water Market – Segmentation

  • Based on equipment, the global ultrapure water market is segmented into filtration, ultraviolet, electro deionization, RO, and other equipment. The filtration segment accounted for a share of 34.90% in 2020 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 49.83% in terms of revenue by the end of 2026.

  • Coal-fired power is the second-largest industry, and it is used as a process feed for the improvable of efficiency. The ultrapure water is used as the process feed in coal-fired power plants and gas turbine power generation companies.

  • The power generation segment accounted for a revenue share of 27.51% in 2020 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 43.25% by the end of 2026. In the power generation industry, ultrapure water is frequently used on offshore oil rigs for turbine washing and cooling, for hydraulic fluids, power augmentation machinery, and boiler feed water.

Ultrapure Water Market by Equipment

  • Filtration

  • Reverse Osmosis

  • Ultraviolet

  • Electro Deionization

  • Others

Ultrapure Water Market by Application

  • Washing Fluid

  • Process Feed

Ultrapure Water Market by End-User

  • Semiconductor

  • Power Generation

  • Flat Panel Display

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Others

Ultrapure Water Market by Capacity Consideration

  • Large Scale

  • Small Scale

Ultrapure Water Market – Dynamics

5G technology will help manage water infrastructure in the coming years. In the water industry, autonomous infrastructure operation, remote driving, and the use of data in real-time are expected to make impactful differences. Around 26 billion devices are expected to be connected by 2022, and for this to be feasible, 5G is a must. In 2020, the progress of 5G technology increased momentum on the global platform. However, it had been consolidated in some regions, and many countries have recently begun to move beyond the pilot testing phase, transitioning to the business model. The arrival of 5G brings several new business opportunities and added value services due to its low latency and ability to connect millions of devices in a small area. In the water industry, self-sufficient infrastructure operation, remote driving, and the use of data in real-time will make a difference during the forecast period. 5G will provide water professionals the ability to connect more parts of the business using collaborative communication platforms, information, data, and work sharing.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

  • Evolving Microelectronics Market

  • Increasing Demand in Semiconductor Industry

  • Increasing Demand for Cleanroom Practices

Ultrapure Water Market – Geography

In 2020, APAC was the largest market for ultrapure water with a revenue share of 60.05% and was expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% and reach USD 6.56 billion by 2026. The growth is supported by increasing demand for ultrapure water in the semiconductor industry, especially in countries such as China, South Korea, and India. Furthermore, the rising installation of coal-fired power plants in the region is another factor driving the expansion of the ultrapure water market. The semiconductor industry is one of the largest consumers of ultrapure water, with APAC being the biggest market for semiconductors. The market is supported by China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Singapore. The reducing manufacturing and design costs and intense growth in the electronics industry are factors driving the semiconductor market in the region. In addition, new technological developments and the use of several technologically forward devices are other key factors driving the demand for the semiconductor market in the region.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/ultrapure-water-market-size

Ultrapure Water Market by Geography

  • APAC

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

Major Vendors

  • General Electric

  • Pall Corporation

  • DuPont

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • Pentair

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Nalco

  • SUEZ

  • Evoqua Water Technologies

  • Mar Cor

  • Organo Corporation

  • Ovivo

  • Veolia

  • Kurita Water Industries

  • Aqua-Chem

  • Reynolds Culligan

  • Ultra Pure Water Technologies

  • Pure Water Group

  • Merck

  • SpectraPure

  • Nancrede Engineering

  • RODI System Corporation

  • Biosan

  • Sartorius

  • Agape Water Solutions

  • Zhuhai Wangyang Water Treatment Equipment Company

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultrapure-water-market-size-to-reach-revenues-of-usd-11-21-billion-by-2026--arizton-301377821.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

