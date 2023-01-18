Ultrasonic aspirator market size to increase by USD 153.86 million; North America to contribute 29% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultrasonic Aspirator Market by Product, End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 153.86 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 5.73%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrasonic Aspirator Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global ultrasonic aspirator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth in medical tourism in Mexico, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and the increasing prevalence of neurological and related disorders are driving the growth of the ultrasonic aspirator market in North America.

Company Profiles

The ultrasonic aspirator market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

B. Braun SE - The company offers ultrasonic aspirator namely, Xperius.

BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers ultrasonic aspirator such as Cavitron Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator.

Cybersonics Inc - The company offers neurological ultrasonic aspirators.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - The company offers ultrasonic aspirator such as CUSA Clarity.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of patients with neurological disorders, the growing focus on minimal invasive neurosurgeries, and improved infrastructure in the healthcare system. However, product recalls are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into integrated ultrasonic aspirators and stand-alone ultrasonic aspirators. The integrated ultrasonic aspirators segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The healthcare equipment leasing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 25,026.35 million. The growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing popularity of refurbished equipment may impede the market growth.

The epinephrine autoinjector market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,014.33 million. The increasing prevalence of allergies is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as product recalls and regulatory issues may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this ultrasonic aspirator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ultrasonic aspirator market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Ultrasonic aspirator market vendors.

Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 153.86 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Brazil, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B. Braun SE, BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd., Bioventus Inc., Cybersonics Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Kamcon Bio Technology Systems Pvt. Ltd., META Dynamic Inc, Olympus Corp., Soering GmbH, Stryker Corp., and XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ultrasonic aspirator market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Integrated ultrasonic aspirators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Stand-alone ultrasonic aspirators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Application

8.3 Neurosurgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Gynecological surgery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 Market opportunity by Application

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

10.2 Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.12 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

13.3 B. Braun SE

13.4 BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd.

13.5 Bioventus Inc.

13.6 Cybersonics Inc

13.7 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

13.8 Kamcon Bio Technology Systems Pvt. Ltd.

13.9 META Dynamic Inc

13.10 Olympus Corp.

13.11 Soering GmbH

13.12 Stryker Corp.

13.13 XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

14.5 List of abbreviations

