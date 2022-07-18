U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.75
    +41.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,534.00
    +287.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,175.50
    +168.00 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.30
    +22.80 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.81
    +2.22 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.60
    +13.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.26 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0125
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.78
    -1.62 (-6.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1938
    +0.0072 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1310
    -0.3250 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,236.34
    +824.15 (+3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.29
    +50.29 (+11.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.63
    +105.62 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Size, Global Demand and Forecast 2029 | Rising Investments in Industrial Infrastructural Activities to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market are Badger Meter Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Faure Herman SA, General Electric, Hach, Honeywell International Inc., INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation Inc., KROHNE, Inc., and more

Pune, India , July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ultrasonic flow meter market is likely to gain momentum from its ability to provide accurate measurements. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Size, Share and, Geography Forecast, 2022-2029,” ultrasonic flow meters require low maintenance. They are also reliable in calculating the velocity of gases and fluids. Hence, there’s an increasing demand for these meters from food and beverages, paper and pulp, metals, power generation, wastewater, mining, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals industries. This will further contribute to the increasing global ultrasonic flow meter market revenue in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ultrasonic-flow-meter-market-100662

Some of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Market:

  • Badger Meter Inc.,

  • Emerson Electric Co.,

  • Faure Herman SA,

  • General Electric,

  • Hach,

  • Honeywell International Inc.,

  • INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co.,

  • Schneider Electric,

  • Siemens,

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.,

  • KROHNE, Inc.

Rising Investments in Industrial Infrastructural Activities to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global ultrasonic flow meter market is geographically divided into the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Out of these regions, the Middle East and Africa are projected to exhibit notable growth in the forecast period attributed to the research and development of new gas and oil refineries in countries, such as Qatar and the U.A.E. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness significant growth. This will occur as the prominent market players have begun operating from their manufacturing plants as cost of production is very low in this region, unlike the other continents. Furthermore, emerging countries, namely, China and India, are already witnessing increasing investments by renowned enterprises in energy and power, water and wastewater, industrial infrastructure, chemicals, and refining activities. This factor is likely to increase the demand for ultrasonic flow meter instruments, which, in turn, will boost the ultrasonic flow meter market sales in this region during the forecast period.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/ultrasonic-flow-meter-market-100662

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historical Year

2018 – 2020

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By Type, By Number Of Paths, By Technology, By Industry, By Geography

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Badger Meter Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Faure Herman SA, General Electric, Hach, Honeywell International Inc., INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation Inc., KROHNE, Inc.

Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

KROHNE Launches OPTISONIC 7300 Ultrasonic Biogas Flow Meter to Measure Dry and Wet Biogas

KROHNE, a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial solutions, announced the launch of OPTISONIC 7300 ultrasonic biogas flow meter in February 2019. It is specially designed to measure wet and dry biogas with variable composition. The flow meter supports additional functions, such as diagnosis features, methane content measurement, and calculation of standard volume. It also features no pressure loss or no moving parts. Its signal transducers offer strong ultrasonic signal and it aids in detecting minute, dampened acoustic signals. Additionally, the mechanical design of transducer pockets and the transducers make the measurement insensitive to biological scaling and liquid water.

Emerson, a provider of engineering services for a wide range of consumer, commercial, and industrial consumer, headquartered in the U.S., announced in July 2018 that it has acquired the tools and test equipment business of Textron. Textron is an industrial conglomerate, based in Rhode Island. The officials of Emerson stated that this acquisition would contribute to the company’s strategy of including businesses that would further expand its markets and add certain significant capabilities to meet the ever-increasing requirements of the consumers to boost  the global ultrasound flow meter market growth.

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ultrasonic-flow-meter-market-100662

Read Related Research Insights:

Food Processing Equipment Market Size, Share | Global Report [2027]

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share 2029

Agriculture Equipment Market Size, Share | Report Outlook 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of

  • Big Investor Sold Apple Stock, Bought Coinbase, GE, and Nvidia

    DNB Asset Management trimmed its Apple stake, initiated a position in Coinbase stock, and bought more GE and Nvidia in the second quarter.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Fed Officials Preparing to Lift Interest Rates by Another 0.75 Percentage Point

    Policy makers are leaning against a full-point interest-rate increase at their next meeting despite the inflation surge in June.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees Stock Losses Even If No Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Wall Street’s biggest bears says US stocks are likely to face more declines even if the economy manages to avoid a recession.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Demand“Counter-trend rally may continue, but make no mistake, we don’t bel

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • 1 High Conviction Growth Stock Down Over 70% to Buy Now

    Investors were responding to stellar results from the financial technology company and its rapidly growing consumer banking business. A banking charter isn't the only way this company has set itself up for long-term profitability.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Bends, Doesn't Break, But Now Faces Key Test

    The market rally battled back last week but faces key resistance once again. Tesla and EV rival BYD have big news due.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.