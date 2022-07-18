Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Size, Global Demand and Forecast 2029 | Rising Investments in Industrial Infrastructural Activities to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market are Badger Meter Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Faure Herman SA, General Electric, Hach, Honeywell International Inc., INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation Inc., KROHNE, Inc., and more

Pune, India , July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ultrasonic flow meter market is likely to gain momentum from its ability to provide accurate measurements. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Size, Share and, Geography Forecast, 2022-2029,” ultrasonic flow meters require low maintenance. They are also reliable in calculating the velocity of gases and fluids. Hence, there’s an increasing demand for these meters from food and beverages, paper and pulp, metals, power generation, wastewater, mining, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals industries. This will further contribute to the increasing global ultrasonic flow meter market revenue in the coming years.



Rising Investments in Industrial Infrastructural Activities to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global ultrasonic flow meter market is geographically divided into the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Out of these regions, the Middle East and Africa are projected to exhibit notable growth in the forecast period attributed to the research and development of new gas and oil refineries in countries, such as Qatar and the U.A.E. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness significant growth. This will occur as the prominent market players have begun operating from their manufacturing plants as cost of production is very low in this region, unlike the other continents. Furthermore, emerging countries, namely, China and India, are already witnessing increasing investments by renowned enterprises in energy and power, water and wastewater, industrial infrastructure, chemicals, and refining activities. This factor is likely to increase the demand for ultrasonic flow meter instruments, which, in turn, will boost the ultrasonic flow meter market sales in this region during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Number Of Paths, By Technology, By Industry, By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Badger Meter Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Faure Herman SA, General Electric, Hach, Honeywell International Inc., INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation Inc., KROHNE, Inc. Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

KROHNE Launches OPTISONIC 7300 Ultrasonic Biogas Flow Meter to Measure Dry and Wet Biogas

KROHNE, a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial solutions, announced the launch of OPTISONIC 7300 ultrasonic biogas flow meter in February 2019. It is specially designed to measure wet and dry biogas with variable composition. The flow meter supports additional functions, such as diagnosis features, methane content measurement, and calculation of standard volume. It also features no pressure loss or no moving parts. Its signal transducers offer strong ultrasonic signal and it aids in detecting minute, dampened acoustic signals. Additionally, the mechanical design of transducer pockets and the transducers make the measurement insensitive to biological scaling and liquid water.

Emerson, a provider of engineering services for a wide range of consumer, commercial, and industrial consumer, headquartered in the U.S., announced in July 2018 that it has acquired the tools and test equipment business of Textron. Textron is an industrial conglomerate, based in Rhode Island. The officials of Emerson stated that this acquisition would contribute to the company’s strategy of including businesses that would further expand its markets and add certain significant capabilities to meet the ever-increasing requirements of the consumers to boost the global ultrasound flow meter market growth.

