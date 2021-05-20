Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market to Garner $959.8 Million by 2028: Allied Market Research

Demand from wastewater management and rise in use in oil & gas custody transfer applications drive the growth of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown across several countries disrupted the supply chain for the major end-users of ultrasonic flowmeters.

Portland, OR, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ultrasonic flowmeter market was pegged at $650.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $959.8 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Demand from wastewater management, rise in preference for ultrasonic flowmeter over other alternatives, and rise in use in oil & gas custody transfer applications drive the growth of the global ultrasonic flow meter market. However, high initial costs and performance limitations lead to adoption of alternative flowmeters hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in new product development is estimated to create new opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (235 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10957

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown across several countries disrupted the supply chain for the major end-users of ultrasonic flowmeters.

The oil & gas industry was one of the worst-hit industries during the pandemic, as there were strict restrictions on transportation, and the demand for crude oil products from the aerospace and automotive sectors reduced. The decline in demand for petrol and diesel decreased the oil & gas custody transfer activity in major countries.

The wastewater management projects were halted due to a lack of workforce.

The global ultrasonic flowmeter market is segmented on the basis of transducer type, technology, end-user industry, and region.

Story continues

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market Request Here

Based on transducer type, the clamp-on segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the transit-time segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The global ultrasonic flow meter market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Europe is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10957

The global ultrasonic flowmeter market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Baker Hughes Company, Badger Meter Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Faure Herman, Krohne, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., and Spectris PLC.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Oilfield Casing Spools Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Hydraulic Dosing Pumps Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Power Generation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020- 2027

Captive Power Generation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Wind Electric Power Generation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Hydro Turbine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



