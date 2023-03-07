U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,059.00
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,473.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,353.50
    +30.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.90
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.28
    -0.18 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.90
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.62
    +0.13 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6650
    -0.2600 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,433.54
    +22.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.66
    +266.99 (+110.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,937.35
    +7.56 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market To Reach Valuation of USD 43 Billion at CAGR of 9.2% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Adoption of technology to boost the Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market growth

New York, US, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Ultrasonic NDT equipment market Research Report: By End-User, And By Region- Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 43 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 9.2% during the assessment timeframe.

Ultrasonic NDT equipment market Key Players 

Key Companies in the Ultrasonic NDT Equipment market include

  • GE Inspection Technologies

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Sonatest

  • Intertek’s

  • Eddyfi

  • James Instruments

  • NDT Systems

  • PaR Systems

  • Qualitest International

  • Trinity NDT

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3632

Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 43 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Study Period

2023-2030

Key Market Opportunities

The expansion in the aerospace & defence sector Growth in the wind energy sector and the emergence of new avenues for the natural gas market.

Key Market Drivers

The expansion of the automotive industry and stringent safety regulations Rapid adoption of advanced technology the growing investment in oil and gas industry

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (68 Pages) on Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ultrasonic-ndt-equipment-market-3632

In recent years, industries have placed a greater emphasis on increasing total production rates. Energy optimization and cost efficiency are now seen as essential elements for all company sectors and are the main factors boosting market growth.

Higher penetration power, which allows for the discovery of even deeper faults in the machinery part, is one of the possible advantages of the ultrasonic NDT method. Due to the Ultrasonic NDT's increased sensitivity, even minute fractures can be detected.

Moreover, the alloy structure of components with various acoustic qualities can be ascertained by ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT). Hence, Ultrasonic NDT is preferred above other testing techniques by several end-user businesses. These are regarded as the main forces behind the expansion of the ultrasonic NDT equipment market.

Because the Ultrasonic NDT method may deliver testing findings with a high degree of precision, industries with a reduced tolerance for errors heavily rely on it. The Ultrasonic NDT method also guarantees the safety of the workers using it, as well as the safety of the tools and the material, due to its non-hazardous nature.

The expansion of end-user industries like those in aerospace, defence, oil and gas, and manufacturing is having a significant impact on the market for ultrasonic NDT equipment. Ultrasonic testing is used to find corrosion and other defects that could stop a part or component from degrading further. Early fault detection greatly lowers the significant expenses of replacing the part or the full piece of

equipment. As a result, businesses are heavily employing ultrasonic NDT to reduce costs. These elements are creating profitable potential for the industry of ultrasonic NDT equipment.

Consequently, these ultrasonic NDT equipment-related factors have raised the global ultrasonic NDT equipment market CAGR in recent years.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3632

Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on type and region.

The Oil & Gas Industry, Power Generation, Aerospace and Defence Sector, and the Automotive and Transportation Industries are included in the segmentation of the Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market based on end users. In 2022, the Oil & Gas Industry category dominated the market. From 2023 to 2030, it is anticipated to develop at a quicker rate. This industry's expansion can be linked to the rising demand for non-destructive testing in oil and gas exploration and production as well as the expanding understanding of the advantages of ultrasonic testing.

Due to the rising demand for maintenance and inspection of aerospace components and power generation machinery, respectively, the sectors of aerospace and defence are also anticipated to experience significant growth. The growing demand for ultrasonic testing in the manufacture of automobiles and transportation equipment is also predicted to contribute to the automotive and

transportation sector's stable expansion. These all have a beneficial effect on the market growth for ultrasonic NDT equipment.

The analysis offers market insights for each region separately, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market for ultrasonic NDT equipment in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to develop at the quickest rate in the next years.

This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for ultrasonic NDT equipment in rapidly developing nations, particularly in China and India. This demand is being fueled by the expansion of the industrial sector, the expansion of infrastructure, and the rising need for non-destructive testing across a range of sectors, including oil and gas, power generation, and transportation. The expansion of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is also being fueled by the growing understanding of the advantages of ultrasonic testing and the increased emphasis on safety and quality control. The presence of a significant number of important competitors and rising expenditure in R&D activities are anticipated to further fuel market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3632

The second-largest market share belongs to the Ultrasonic NDT Equipment market in Europe. This is mostly because there are established industrial sectors present and non-destructive testing is becoming more and more in demand across a range of sectors, including aerospace and defence, power production, and oil and gas. The expansion of the market in Europe is also being fueled by the growing understanding of the advantages of ultrasonic testing and the growing importance of safety and quality control. The presence of numerous significant competitors in the area and rising expenditure in R&D initiatives are anticipated to further accelerate the market's expansion in Europe. Also, the UK Ultrasonic NDT Equipment market grew at the fastest rate in the world, while the Germany Ultrasonic NDT Equipment market held the biggest market share.

Related Reports:

Active Optical Cable Market Research Report: Information by Form factor, Type, Application, End Users

Waterproof Security Cameras Market, By Product, By Range, By Application - Forecast 2027

Transparent Display Market Research Report: By Display Size, Resolution, Technology, Product, Vertical Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Rivian plans to sell $1.3 billion in bonds to shore up capital, shares fall

    Rivian Automotive plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers. Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement. The capital from this offering will help facilitate the launch of Rivian's smaller R2 vehicle family, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that convertible debt was "optimal cost of capital versus selling equity at today's levels."

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s Chi

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Will Powell Testimony Threaten Stock Market Rally? Apple, Tesla In Focus

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress Tuesday.

  • JPMorgan Spells Out ‘Volmageddon’ Risk on Zero-Day Option Craze

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists are throwing fresh light on their contentious warning that the craze for zero-day options raises the risk of a market-wide “Volmageddon 2.0.”Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBrits Say Prince Harry Should Att

  • Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Boeing (BA) closed at $211.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day.

  • JD.com (JD) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    JD.com's (JD) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across JD Retail and JD Logistics amid uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Netflix and Other Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bottom

    Morgan Stanley recommends 16 stocks to buy before the stock market bottoms, and 19 more for after the trough.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Fed is preparing for more interest rate hikes, with an eye on the jobs report

    The Federal Reserve is not likely to change its hawkish stance anytime soon.

  • All Chip Stocks Aren't the Same: Here's Why We Chose This One

    We started a position in this semiconductor name, but not in other competitors, and this is why; also, we shed some 'light' on a Bullpen stock.