U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.48
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.10
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1449
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9380
    -0.2610 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,339.21
    +716.80 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size is expected to reach at USD 13,689 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3%, Owing to Applications over Diverse Industrial Sectors

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Ultrasonic Sensors Market Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size accounted for USD 6,799 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 13,689 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Statistics

  • Global ultrasonic sensors market revenue was worth USD 6,799 million in 2021, with a 8.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • North America region has captured a major revenue share of 31% in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2030

  • By technology, retro-reflective sensor segment has contributed 40% of ultrasonic sensors market share 2021

  • Among type, level measurement segment is poised to witness 10% growth rate over the forecasting years

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2649

Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Report Coverage:

Market

Ultrasonic Sensors Market

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size 2021

USD 6,799 Million

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Forecast 2030

USD 13,689 Million

Ultrasonic Sensors Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

8.3%

 

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Base Year

2021

 

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Technology, By Type, By End-Use, And By Geography

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Balluff Inc., Ifm electronic GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp., Sick AG, Baumer, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., The Turck Group, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, and Siemens AG.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Overview

Ultrasonic sensors are applied in a wide range of applications and sectors, including object identification, object tracking, liquid level measurement, as well as anti-collision detection. These gadgets have been modified with an ultrasonic sensor in order to use biometric embedded sensors for security purposes. Several consumer electronics manufacturers, like Samsung and Xiaomi, are using these sensors to provide fingerprint recognition, face recognition, as well as biometrics.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Growth Factors

  • Growing demand for self-driving safety systems in automobiles

  • Rapid adoption of smart home and IoT devices in emerging regions

  • Proliferation of industrial robotics and automation in the manufacturing sector

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Dynamics

The growing application of ultrasonic sensors in fields such as distance measurement, object detection, as well as pallet detection, among others, is driving the ultrasonic sensor market growth. Moreover, due to the fact that these sensors suit a wide range of needs in the food and beverages industry, like material handling, treatment, as well as hygiene detection, their demand has skyrocketed.

Besides that, the increased demand for such technologies in the healthcare industry for purposes such as echo graphing and echocardiograms would boost the ultrasonic sensor market trend in the coming years. In recent decades, the increased need for technologies such as accident detection and car park assistance in automated vehicles has greatly bolstered market growth. Ultrasonic sensors detect the proximity to a nearby obstruction and help to avoid collisions. Additionally, technology companies such as Waymo LLC, Cruise LLC, and Zoox are concentrating their efforts on the development and implementation of self-driving rental cars, which bodes well for industry growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share

The epidemic of COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on the automobile component sector. While the disease outbreak continues to disrupt Chinese exports and production plant operations across the European region, the use of robotic systems in COVID-19 detection could have a positive effect on the acceptance of these structures; automated systems assistance streamlining the process of blood collection and decrease the likelihood of infectious diseases to medical personnel. Due to shutdowns, the usage of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for operations such as monitoring systems and crucial delivery of products has increased significantly. As a consequence, the market for ultrasonic sensors has risen dramatically. Additionally, numerous public safety agencies are stressing the usage of UAVs for sterilizing bus stops, transport hubs, or hospitals, which is boosting market expansion.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/ultrasonic-sensors-market

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Segmentation

The global ultrasonic sensors market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on technology, type, and end-use. By technology, the segment is separated into retro-reflective sensor, through-beam sensor, and others.

In terms of end-use, the market is further categorized into industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. According to the ultrasonic sensors market forecast, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead the market in the approaching years.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Regional Overview

The global ultrasonic sensors market is separated into several geographic regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the ultrasonic sensors industry analysis report, North America has historically held the highest share of the market, and this trend is expected to continue in the upcoming decades. The United States has the highest share of the market in North America, except that the Canadian market is predicted to expand faster compared to the US market.

Besides that, the Asia-Pacific is projected to show a favorable CAGR during the forecast period. Ultrasonic sensors can be found in a wide range of consumer gadgets, including cleaning robots, gaming consoles, and smartphones. As a result, the rapidly expanding consumer technology industry in the region augurs well for the development of other sectors. Moreover, several businesses in the region have received government financing for ultrasonic sensor development, including Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. & TDK Corporation.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2649

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Players

Some of the prominent ultrasonic sensors market companies are Balluff Inc., Sick AG, Banner Engineering Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Ifm electronic GmbH, Baumer, The Turck Group, and Siemens AG.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Strategies

Strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and international operations create competitive market dynamics. They concentrate on adopting development initiatives such as product offerings expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and advertising operations in order to increase their presence in underserved regions around the world.

  • In October 2019, Baumer revealed the construction of a new manufacturing site in North Macedonia. The factory has been established to address & ensure rapid delivery to Baumer clients throughout Europe. The new factory began sensor production in May 2019.

  • In December 2018, Siemens AG started the launch of a new product, the "Sitrans Probe LU240." A new tiny-level transmitter has been released. Its ultrasonic level measuring Hart transmitter and durable gadget provide accurate volume, leveling, and flow measurements. The Sitrans Probe LU240 is used in the food and beverage and chemical sectors.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Ultrasonic Sensors Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Ultrasonic Sensors Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Ultrasonic Sensors Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Ultrasonic Sensors Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Ultrasonic Sensors Market?

  • What will be the Ultrasonic Sensors Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Sensor Related:

The Global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% from 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 9,960.4 Million by 2028.

The Global Quantum Dot Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.3% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 196.5 Million by 2027.

The Biomedical Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 18.1 Billion by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

    Joining in the rally (surprisingly) are cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). On Friday, industry bellwether Carnival announced a massive miss on its third-quarter earnings report -- $0.65 per share in losses, much worse than Wall Street's predicted loss of $0.13 per share -- and revenue that was a whopping $800 million below projections. Adding to investors' misery, Carnival warned that the fourth quarter is shaping up to be below average for bookings, and that the company is anticipating another loss.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Rising Today

    Shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) traded 9.5% higher as of 1:29 p.m. ET Tuesday, as stocks rallied and as fears over the financial health of the bank seemed to dissipate. The market rose today after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its benchmark interest rate by 0.25%, which is lower than experts had initially thought, leading investors to wonder if the Federal Reserve will also soon slow the pace of rate hikes. Credit Suisse, however, has been dealing with its own mess, as losses from scandals in its investment bank, such as exposure to Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital, have forced management to think about an expensive and arduous overhaul of the embattled unit.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics' Shares Tumbled 23.4% in September

    What happened Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), a biotech company that specializes in oncology and pain therapies, dropped 23.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence.

  • Top stocks trending after hours: Twitter, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, AutoZone, AirBNB

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

  • 10 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War

    In this article, we discuss 10 American stocks that will benefit from the new Cold War. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War. A March 2022 survey indicated that more than 6 in 10 American adults believe that the […]

  • Rivian: Q3 production jumps 67%, reaffirms production forecast

    A dose of good news for Rivian (RIVN) has shares of the EV truckmaker on the move today.

  • Why Shares of Lithium Americas Powered Higher Today

    After falling more than 8% in September, shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) seem to be off to a strong start this month. With the end of today's trading session, shares of Lithium Americas soared 5.5%, having retreated slightly from their earlier climb of 6.6%. Taking a bullish stance on shares of Lithium Americas, Charles Neivert, an analyst at Piper Sandler, assumed coverage of the stock and assigned an overweight rating.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.