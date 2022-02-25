U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Ultrasound Devices Market to Gain Business Prospects Due to Rise in Prevalence of Stroke, Cancer, and Heart Disease, Says TMR

·6 min read

- Rising focus of manufacturers on launching technologically advanced products is expected to help the ultrasound devices market exceed the valuation of US$ 12.5 Bn by 2031

- App-based handheld ultrasound technology is being increasingly used by healthcare providers, owing to its potential to assist in offering point-of-care (POC) treatment effectively

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultrasound devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021-2031, according to report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 12.5 Bn by 2031.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

In the recent years, there is a notable increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic health conditions, including cancer, heart disease, and stroke. As a result, there has been a high demand for ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures and sophisticated diagnostic devices across the global healthcare industry. This, in turn, is bolstering the global ultrasound devices market.

Request Brochure of Ultrasound Devices Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2483

The popularity of the latest app-based handheld ultrasound technology is increasing, owing to its ability to help healthcare professionals provide diagnostic data for point-of-care (POC) treatment. The technology, which is increasingly being adopted across emergency departments, is seen as a promising innovation that can transform healthcare by producing diagnostic images using an ultrasound transducer linked to a tablet or a smartphone. Such innovations are propelling the global ultrasound devices market.

Companies operating in the global ultrasound devices market are focused on launching of technologically advanced ultrasound systems. These efforts are helping enterprises to strengthen their product portfolio, thereby contributing to the expansion of the global market for ultrasound devices.

The ultrasound devices market in North America is projected maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing financial support from government as well as private organizations for research activities and rise in prevalence of major chronic disorders in the region.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Ultrasound Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2483

The Europe ultrasound devices market is expected to gain a valuation of over US$ 3.7 Bn by 2031, owing to rise in technological advancements in the regional healthcare industry.

Ultrasound Devices Market: Key Findings

  • Ultrasound devices are being popularized for being crucial part of a treatment plan of different chronic health conditions. In the recent years, there has been significant focus of companies from the global ultrasound devices market on innovating their products to provide positive outcomes. Hence, companies are investing in R&D projects and collaborating with scientists, notes the TMR report on the global ultrasound devices market.

  • If a chronic wound is not provided proper and on-time treatment, it can result in severe illness. Manufacturers in the ultrasound devices market are focusing on provisions of the ultrasound debridement technology, which is known for efficiently accelerating the wound's healing process. Such efforts are helping in the sales of ultrasound devices.

  • Non-contact low-frequency (NCLF) ultrasound is gaining traction as a technological advancement that helps in understanding the ability of ultrasound debridement to lessen pain, manage bio-burden due to chronic wounds, and remove devitalized tissue efficiently

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2483

Ultrasound Devices Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rising understanding on importance of precise disease diagnosis in order to provide effective treatment to patients is boosting the sales in the global ultrasound devices market

  • Increase in the number of people suffering from chronic health issues globally is bolstering the demand for ultrasound devices

Request a Sample of Ultrasound Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2483

Ultrasound Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • GE Healthcare

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation

  • Mindray Medical International Limited

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

  • Neusoft Corporation

  • Esaote SpA

  • Konica Minolta, Inc.

  • CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd.

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Analogic Corporation

  • Terason

Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation

Technology

  • Diagnostic Ultrasound

  • Therapeutic Ultrasound

Portability

  • Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices

  • Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Application

  • Radiology/General Imaging

  • Cardiology

  • Gynecology

  • Vascular

  • Urology

  • Others

End User

  • Hospitals & Surgical Centers

  • Diagnostic Centers

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Plaque Modification Devices Market: The global plaque modification devices market was valued at ~US$ 1.1 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Plaque modification devices are utilized for the removal of plaque and other debris from the arteries, which carry the blood to the heart and brain. Aggressive technologies such as rotational atherectomy, directional atherectomy, laser atherectomy, and orbital atherectomy are recommended for removal of plaque and other deposits.

Urology Imaging Equipment Market: he global urology imaging equipment market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2027. The urology imaging equipment includes endovision systems, x-ray/fluoroscopy imaging systems, and ultrasound systems. Rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures has been observed due to their benefits over open surgeries such as minimal bleeding, lesser risk of postoperative infection, fewer complications, shorter hospital stay, and early recovery.

Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market: The global Doppler ultrasound systems market is driven by the rise in incidence of target diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory and abdominal disorders, increase in the geriatric population, and a surge in the rate of adoption of technologically advanced Doppler ultrasound systems. Furthermore, a rise in patient awareness and healthcare expenditure and technological advancements are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/ultrasound-devices-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultrasound-devices-market-to-gain-business-prospects-due-to-rise-in-prevalence-of-stroke-cancer-and-heart-disease-says-tmr-301489966.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

