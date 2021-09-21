U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.25
    +39.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,170.00
    +331.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.75
    +121.25 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.80
    +27.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.31
    +1.02 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.40
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    +2.03 (+9.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3690
    +0.0031 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5640
    +0.1440 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,238.62
    -1,740.75 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.15
    -51.23 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.61
    +75.70 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Ultrasound Equipment Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Ultrasound Equipment Market Key Players Studied in this Report are GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan), Hitachi (Tokyo, Japan), Siemens Healthcare (Erlangen, Germany), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China), Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea), Esaote (Genoa, Italy).

Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global ultrasound equipment market size was USD 7.26 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.80 billion in 2021 to USD 12.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the 2021-2028 period. According to our analysts, ultrasound utilizes high-frequency sound waves in order to take visuals of functional structures, which are then construed by healthcare experts to identify irregularities in a patient. This equipment is utilized to analyze numerous chronic conditions associated with crucial body parts such as blood vessels in the abdomen, heart, joints, and others.

Medical ultrasound is also popularly known as sonography and is measured to be one of the secure, non-invasive analytical procedures to inspect internal organs.

COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Obstruct Sales of Ultrasound Equipment and Other Medical Devices

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had an overall negative effect on the market. The pandemic has produced commotions in the supply chain of medical devices across the globe. Few of the essential players functioning in the ultrasound market have confronted supply chain interferences, precisely from suppliers in relentlessly affected developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil, among others.

On the contrary, the production capability of some of the players has been influenced owing to the inaccessibility of domestically obtained raw materials or fragments.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ultrasound-equipment-market-100515


The report presents a systematic study of the ultrasound equipment market segments and a thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities are offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth.

The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/ultrasound-equipment-market-100515


On the basis of product, the ultrasound market is segregated into table-top & compact systems. The table-top segment held the maximum market share in 2020 owing to the greater rate of acceptance of table-top equipment in hospitals & clinics along with its moderately lesser cost than compact systems.

In terms of application, the global market is classified into radiology, gynecology, cardiology, Point of Care, Urology, Surgery, and others.

By end-user, the market is branched into hospitals and clinics.
With a geographical standpoint, the global market is further categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Quick Buy - Ultrasound Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100515


Introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Boost Ultrasound Equipment Market Potential

Few of the prominent market players are accentuating on developing progressive devices and systems incorporated with Artificial Intelligence (AI). This incorporation is being advocated to tackle and solve specific restrictions linked with orthodox devices such as long period of time consumed to carry out the investigation, poor image superiority in explicit cases, elevated reliance on operators to procure and deduce images, and so on.

Therefore, the presentation of innovative systems with artificial imaging by prominent players is anticipated to bolster the market growth during the upcoming years.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the maximum ultrasound equipment market shares and was worth USD 2.82 billion in 2020. The growth of this region is accredited to the incessant emphasis of key companies on novel product expansion in the region.
North America region held the second-highest global market share in 2020 owing to augmented sales quantities of these gadgets.

Europe is estimated to document a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to the broadening patient pool of the geriatric population going through prolonged conditions, coupled with the existence of well-established healthcare groundwork in nations such as the U.K., Germany, and other leading countries.

Major key Players studied in report:

  • GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Hitachi (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Siemens Healthcare (Erlangen, Germany)

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

  • Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea)

  • Esaote (Genoa, Italy)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ultrasound-equipment-market-100515


Global Ultrasound Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

  • Compact

  • Table-top

By Application Type:

  • Radiology,

  • Gynecology

  • Cardiology

  • Point of Care

  • Urology

  • Surgery

  • Others

By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

By Geography

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/ultrasound-equipment-market-100515


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • 3 reasons why FDA advisors rejected Pfizer’s booster for the general public

    Meg Fitzgerald, “Ascending Davos” Author and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of vaccines, the FDA rejecting Pfizer's booster shot for the general public and the importance of getting young children vaccinated as soon as possible.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Oil Gains With Equities Rebounding, Ida-Hit Output Still Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a two-day decline with a selloff in global equities easing and some crude output still shut three weeks after Hurricane Ida hit the U.S.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveFu

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Test Key Support as Prices are Oversold

    Silver prices moved lower but bounced off key support levels despite a rally in the dollar. The rise of the greenback on Monday generated headwinds for silver prices as risk-off speed accelerates. Gold prices have failed to become the security of choice during a risk-off period, edged slightly higher, which helped buoy silver.

  • How recruitment 'ghosting' is impacting mental health of job applicants

    'Ghosting' is becoming more common among professional recruiters, research suggests. And it’s having a seriously detrimental impact on job applicants.

  • Doctor reacts to U.S. travel ban changes

    Baylor College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Sara Andrabi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the requirement of vaccinations for foreign travelers and other trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.&nbsp;

  • ConocoPhillips to Buy Shell Permian Assets for $9.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Permian Basin assets for $9.5 billion in cash, accelerating the consolidation of the largest U.S. oil patch.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Far

  • Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Jack Dorsey, Others Misled Investors

    Twitter disclosed a binding agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, under which the social network will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading user-engagement info to investors. The original lawsuit, filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder, alleged Dorsey and others including former CEO Dick Costolo and board member Evan Williams hid facts […]

  • Why is natural gas so expensive right now?

    Cold winters, hot summers, and lackluster output from renewables are driving natural gas and electricity prices to record highs.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UK COVID rebound stalls amid recruitment and supply chain issues

    Overall, the haulage driver shortage combined with global supply issues caused UK manufacturing sector lead times to lengthen to the greatest extent since the peak of the pandemic in April 2020.

  • Gas prices soar 16pc as Russia keeps taps closed

    Government plans gas rescue package as a million families face energy bill price hike Mounting fears of a 1970s-style three-day week as Britain's energy crunch deepens Markets endure global sell off as US stocks tumble FTSE 100 closes 0.8pc lower Matthew Lynn: Macron’s defence disaster is a golden opportunity for Global Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China expert: 'There’s going to be a lot of pain' before Evergrande saga is over

    Markets sold off on Monday amid worries about Chinese property giant Evergrande's massive debt load, and one expert warns that there is more agony coming for anyone connected to Evergrande.

  • 85% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Norway promises Europe more gas as prices soar

    Norway agreed on Monday to increase natural gas exports to the rest of Europe as record high wholesale natural gas prices prompted suppliers in Britain to seek state support and raised fears of a food supply crunch. Wholesale gas prices have soared in recent months as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe, leading to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the food industry. Britain's biggest energy companies have asked the government for support to help cover the cost of taking on customers from firms that have gone bust due to soaring wholesale gas prices, sources in the companies said.