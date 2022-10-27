Ultrasound Gel Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption of Non-Invasive Minimally Harmful Diagnostic and Visualizing Techniques Drives Growth
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasound Gel Market, By Type, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ultrasound gel market size is expected to reach USD 126.2 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report. A rapid increase in the number of diagnostic procedures is projected to propel market growth over the forecast period.
Ultrasound gel is a colorless, transparent, and viscous substance used as a coupling agent between the transducer and patient's skin during diagnostic imaging procedures such as ultrasounds and echocardiography. The gel provides uniform contact between the transducer and patient's skin, which is necessary for clear ultrasound images. In addition, ultrasound gel prevents air bubbles from forming between the transducer and patient's skin, which can distort images.
The rapid increase in the world population, implying an increase in number of pregnancies throughout the world, is the key factor estimated to fuel the demand for ultrasound gel during the forecast period. According to United Nations, the world population was 7.7Bn in 2019 and is projected to reach 9.7Bn by 2050.
Technological advancement in healthcare industry is another important factor that is expected to support the market growth over the next few years. Additionally, increase in awareness about benefits associated with ultrasound gel is expected to create new opportunities for market players operating in the ultrasound gel market over the forecast period.
Non-sterile ultrasound gel is widely used in the diagnostic imaging market as a coupling agent between the patient's skin and the transducer. The global ultrasound gel market is growing due to the increase in the number of diagnostic centers and hospitals, and the rise in research and development activities by leading manufacturers.
Moreover, the surge in public awareness about early diagnosis is also expected to fuel market growth. However, the stringent regulations regarding the manufacturing and approval of ultrasound gel are expected to restraint market growth during the forecast period.
Some Key Highlights in the Report
On the basis of product, the global ultrasound gel market is bifurcated into water-based and oil-based gels. The water-based gel segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased preference for water-based gels over oil-based gels among clinicians and patients, due to their superior safety profile.
On the basis of application, the global ultrasound gel market is segmented into diagnostic imaging and therapeutic applications. The diagnostic imaging segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing number of diagnostic procedures being performed globally.
On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics & physician's offices, and research laboratories & institutes. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in the number of ultrasound procedures performed in hospitals.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Use of Ultrasound Gel in Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers for An Ultrasound of Pregnant Women
Increasing Adoption of Non-Invasive Minimally Harmful Diagnostic and Visualizing Techniques by Medical Examiners
Increase in Global Population, and Consequently Increase in the Number of Pregnancies
Rapid Development of Hospitals and Medical Centers in Rural and Remote Regions
Market Restraints
Concerns Regarding Use of Non-Sterile Ultrasound Gel
Challenges in Creating Ultrasound Gel With No or at Least Few Side-Effects
Market Segmentation
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Sterile
Non-sterile
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Organ Ultrasound
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Israel
Rest of MEA
Companies Mentioned
Sonotec GmbH
Parker Laboratories Inc.
Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.
National Therapy Products Inc.
HR Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Anita Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Megro GmbH & Co. KG
Sonogel Vertiebs GmbH
Katecho LLC
Geltek-Medica Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5peim
