Ultrasound Gel Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption of Non-Invasive Minimally Harmful Diagnostic and Visualizing Techniques Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasound Gel Market, By Type, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global ultrasound gel market size is expected to reach USD 126.2 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report. A rapid increase in the number of diagnostic procedures is projected to propel market growth over the forecast period.



Ultrasound gel is a colorless, transparent, and viscous substance used as a coupling agent between the transducer and patient's skin during diagnostic imaging procedures such as ultrasounds and echocardiography. The gel provides uniform contact between the transducer and patient's skin, which is necessary for clear ultrasound images. In addition, ultrasound gel prevents air bubbles from forming between the transducer and patient's skin, which can distort images.



The rapid increase in the world population, implying an increase in number of pregnancies throughout the world, is the key factor estimated to fuel the demand for ultrasound gel during the forecast period. According to United Nations, the world population was 7.7Bn in 2019 and is projected to reach 9.7Bn by 2050.

Technological advancement in healthcare industry is another important factor that is expected to support the market growth over the next few years. Additionally, increase in awareness about benefits associated with ultrasound gel is expected to create new opportunities for market players operating in the ultrasound gel market over the forecast period.



Non-sterile ultrasound gel is widely used in the diagnostic imaging market as a coupling agent between the patient's skin and the transducer. The global ultrasound gel market is growing due to the increase in the number of diagnostic centers and hospitals, and the rise in research and development activities by leading manufacturers.

Moreover, the surge in public awareness about early diagnosis is also expected to fuel market growth. However, the stringent regulations regarding the manufacturing and approval of ultrasound gel are expected to restraint market growth during the forecast period.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

On the basis of product, the global ultrasound gel market is bifurcated into water-based and oil-based gels. The water-based gel segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased preference for water-based gels over oil-based gels among clinicians and patients, due to their superior safety profile.

On the basis of application, the global ultrasound gel market is segmented into diagnostic imaging and therapeutic applications. The diagnostic imaging segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing number of diagnostic procedures being performed globally.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics & physician's offices, and research laboratories & institutes. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in the number of ultrasound procedures performed in hospitals.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Use of Ultrasound Gel in Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers for An Ultrasound of Pregnant Women

Increasing Adoption of Non-Invasive Minimally Harmful Diagnostic and Visualizing Techniques by Medical Examiners

Increase in Global Population, and Consequently Increase in the Number of Pregnancies

Rapid Development of Hospitals and Medical Centers in Rural and Remote Regions

Market Restraints

Concerns Regarding Use of Non-Sterile Ultrasound Gel

Challenges in Creating Ultrasound Gel With No or at Least Few Side-Effects

Market Segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Sterile

Non-sterile

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pregnancy Ultrasound

Organ Ultrasound

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Ultrasound Gel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Ultrasound Gel Market By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Ultrasound Gel Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Ultrasound Gel Market By End-use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Ultrasound Gel Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Sonotec GmbH

Parker Laboratories Inc.

Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.

National Therapy Products Inc.

HR Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Anita Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Megro GmbH & Co. KG

Sonogel Vertiebs GmbH

Katecho LLC

Geltek-Medica Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5peim

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultrasound-gel-global-market-report-2022-increasing-adoption-of-non-invasive-minimally-harmful-diagnostic-and-visualizing-techniques-drives-growth-301660976.html

SOURCE Research and Markets