Ultrasound Transducer Market Size to Grow by USD 677.12 Mn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrasound transducer market size is expected to grow by USD 677.12 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the ultrasound transducer market. However, factors such as the high costs associated with ultrasound systems may challenge the market growth.
Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Scope
The ultrasound transducer market report covers the following areas:
Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Bracco Spa, Broadsound Corp., Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, eZono AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KOELIS SAS, Kolo Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mianyang Xianfeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Warp United Scientific Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SonoScape Medical Corp., and TELEMED Medical Systems Srl are among some of the major market participants.
Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Geography
Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist ultrasound transducer market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ultrasound transducer market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ultrasound transducer market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the ultrasound transducer market vendors
Ultrasound Transducer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 677.12 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.98
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Bracco Spa, Broadsound Corp., Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, eZono AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KOELIS SAS, Kolo Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mianyang Xianfeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Warp United Scientific Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SonoScape Medical Corp., and TELEMED Medical Systems Srl
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Convex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Linear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Endocavitary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Phased array - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 CW Doppler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
10.4 Canon Inc.
10.5 eZono AG
10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
10.7 General Electric Co.
10.8 Hitachi Ltd.
10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.11 Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd.
10.12 Siemens AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
