Ultrasound Transducer Market Size to Grow by USD 677.12 Mn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrasound transducer market size is expected to grow by USD 677.12 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the ultrasound transducer market. However, factors such as the high costs associated with ultrasound systems may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Bracco Spa, Broadsound Corp., Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, eZono AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KOELIS SAS, Kolo Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mianyang Xianfeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Warp United Scientific Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SonoScape Medical Corp., and TELEMED Medical Systems Srl are among some of the major market participants.

Ultrasound Transducer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 677.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Bracco Spa, Broadsound Corp., Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, eZono AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KOELIS SAS, Kolo Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mianyang Xianfeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Warp United Scientific Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SonoScape Medical Corp., and TELEMED Medical Systems Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Convex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Linear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Endocavitary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Phased array - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 CW Doppler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

10.4 Canon Inc.

10.5 eZono AG

10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

10.7 General Electric Co.

10.8 Hitachi Ltd.

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.11 Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd.

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

