Ultrasound Transducer Market Size to Grow by USD 677.12 Mn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrasound transducer market size is expected to grow by USD 677.12 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the ultrasound transducer market. However, factors such as the high costs associated with ultrasound systems may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE sample report 

Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The ultrasound transducer market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports a month 

Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Bracco Spa, Broadsound Corp., Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, eZono AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KOELIS SAS, Kolo Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mianyang Xianfeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Warp United Scientific Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SonoScape Medical Corp., and TELEMED Medical Systems Srl are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ultrasound transducer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ultrasound transducer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ultrasound transducer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the ultrasound transducer market vendors

Related Reports

Sensors Market for Smartphones by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sensors market share for smartphones is expected to increase by USD 578.29 million from 2021 to 2026.

Noise Detection and Monitoring Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The noise detection and monitoring market share is expected to increase by USD 559.41 million from 2021 to 2026.

Ultrasound Transducer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 677.12 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Bracco Spa, Broadsound Corp., Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, eZono AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KOELIS SAS, Kolo Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mianyang Xianfeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Warp United Scientific Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SonoScape Medical Corp., and TELEMED Medical Systems Srl

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Convex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Linear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Endocavitary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Phased array - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 CW Doppler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Canon Inc.

  • 10.5 eZono AG

  • 10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • 10.7 General Electric Co.

  • 10.8 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026
Global Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultrasound-transducer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-677-12-mn-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301631861.html

SOURCE Technavio

