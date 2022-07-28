U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Global Market Report 2022-2026: Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets
Research and Markets

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation estimated at US$454.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$682.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period. Air Disinfectant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.3% CAGR to reach US$646.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The COVID-19 crisis is fostering the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market by creating a pressing need to effectively deal with the deadly virus. UV disinfection represents a chemical-free process that exposes pathogens in a gaseous or liquid medium or on surfaces to UV irradiation for deactivating the DNA to hinder reproduction of the pathogen.

Several studies have indicated that the use of a specific wavelength of UV light can kill over 99.9% of COVID-19 viruses present on surfaces and in airborne droplets. In addition, UVC germicidal irradiation offers effective physical disinfection as well as holds optimal germicidal effect and doesn`t leave any residues.

These benefits have resulted in strong demand and adoption of UV disinfection equipment across healthcare settings, offices and other work spaces. The COVID-19 outbreak provided a significant impetus to global shipment of UV disinfection equipment, a trend that is unlikely to abate soon.

 After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface Disinfectant segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.2% share of the global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $149.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $73.7 Million by 2026

The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.1 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$73.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 10.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$81.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Key Players

  • American Ultraviolet

  • Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

  • Ensavior

  • Excelitas Technologies Corp.

  • General Electric Company

  • Halma plc

  • Signify Holding

  • UltraViolet Devices, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Upper-Room UVGI: A Useful Ventilation Solution to Combat COVID-19

  • Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand

  • Focus on HAI Prevention Practices Drives Demand

  • High Touch Surfaces: The Major Causative Factor in HAIs

  • Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption

  • Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation for Commercial Settings

  • Mobile UV Systems and Handheld UV Sanitizers Come to the Fore

  • Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market

  • Market Witnesses Influx of New UV Disinfection Robots

  • The Way Forward

  • Mitigating COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Hospitals Gets Interesting at UV Disinfection Robot Levels

  • Lucrative Prospects in the Airports Vertical

  • Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry

  • Benefits of UV-C Disinfection for Hospitality and Lodging Industry

  • Restaurants Bet on UV Germicidal Irradiation for Safer Environments

  • Robust Opportunities in Cinema Halls & Shopping Malls

  • Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to Augment Deployment of UV Disinfection

  • Food Sterilization Applications for UVC Germicidal Lamps

  • Cold Storage and Refrigerated Spaces for Fruits and Vegetables Augment Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itxsc7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultraviolet-germicidal-irradiation-uvgi-global-market-report-2022-2026-efficiency-and-improved-roi-make-uv-c-disinfection-technology-an-ideal-option-for-hospitality-industry-301595426.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

