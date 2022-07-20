U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Um Al Qura For Development & Construction - Masar Destination: A Strategic Partner of Future Investment Initiative Institute

·3 min read

MECCA, Saudi Arabia, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Um Al-Qura Development and Construction Company, owner and developer of Masar Destination has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Future Investment Initiative Institute to curate the FII Forum's sixth edition, which will take place from October 25-27 in Riyadh under the theme " Impact On Humanity ". This initiative provides a venue for influential local and global world leaders to hold plenary sessions on a variety of themes pertaining to the global economy's future, as well as opportunities for investment collaboration between local and global organizations in various economic sectors.

Masar Destination: A Strategic Partner of Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII)
Masar Destination: A Strategic Partner of Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII)

This partnership demonstrates Um Al-Qura's eagerness on effectively contributing to the foundation's work and its interest in enhancing the positive impact on humanity through supporting various initiatives in four pillar areas: Sustainability, Healthcare, Education, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

Lead by Mr. Richard Attias, the Future Investment Institute (FII) is a new global nonprofit foundation, built on ESG principles with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact On Humanity. They foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions. Mr. Attias, FII CEO welcomed this strategic partnership, saying, 'we are pleased to welcome all our partners in the Foundation, as everyone represents a qualitative addition with their unique experiences, strategies and intellectual leadership that support our mission. We, in the Foundation, believe in inclusion as a prerequisite. For effective cross-border cooperation to help solve a range of the most pressing issues, our partners are a constellation of leading companies and institutions in both the public and private sectors, all eager to collaborate with us to address challenges and help make a positive impact on humanity.'

Meanwhile, Um Al Qura Development and Construction Company's CEO, Mr. Yasser Abuateek, stated that Um Al Qura is greatly pleased in this partnership whose strategic objectives are in line with the company's aspirations to achieve the highest standards of growth and sustainable development. Abuateek added that this partnership aims to introduce Masar Destination as a giga project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for it further highlights the promising investment opportunities offered by the destination.

Masar Destination is an urban destination with a development and investment strategy that adheres to the greatest environmental and social sustainability standards. Masar will be a modern landmark with multiple capabilities and characteristics and will contribute to enhancing the quality of life for Makkah residents and visitors, as well as providing a diversified integrated system that will attract investment in a variety of essential sectors, supported by the quality of its facilities and services to make Makkah an attractive destination for long-term investment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1863083/Um_Al_Qura_For_Development_and_Construction.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1863084/Um_Al_Qura_For_Development_and_Construction_Masar_Logo.jpg

Um Al Qura For Development & Construction – Masar Destination Logo
Um Al Qura For Development & Construction – Masar Destination Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/um-al-qura-for-development--construction--masar-destination-a-strategic-partner-of-future-investment-initiative-institute-301590187.html

SOURCE Um Al Qura For Development & Construction - Masar Destination

