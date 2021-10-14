UM Named Media Agency of Record for Storck USA

UM to Take On all Media Duties for Parent to Werther's Original, Riesen and more High Quality Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced that it has been named media Agency of Record for Storck USA, the confectionery that manufactures favorites like Werther's Original, Riesen and Mamba. UM will take on all strategy, planning, buying and analytics duties, as well as employ its Shopper commerce practice to support the company and its robust portfolio of brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome the beloved Storck brand to the UM family," said Lynn Lewis, US CEO, UM. "We look forward to leveraging our Futureproof approach to accelerate business momentum for Storck and its wonderful portfolio of sweet treats through strategic marketplace strategy and multichannel, data-driven media solutions."

"The UM team truly understands today's marketplace, and how to connect with consumers now, and into the future," said Kelly Cook, Vice President of Marketing, Storck USA. "Their category insights, commerce capabilities and deep data expertise will propel our business in the critical fourth-quarter Fall-through-holidays season and beyond."

This latest announcement follows several high-profile brands recently appointing UM media Agency of Record, including Enterprise Holdings, Behr Paint and NYC & Company.

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

