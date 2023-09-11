Will UMass go ahead with plan to close Leominster unit? We should know today

WORCESTER — UMass Memorial Health is expected to announce today if it plans to follow through on its timeline for closing the health system's maternity unit in Leominster on Sept. 23, a move that has been met with community opposition since closure plan was announced in May.

Meanwhile, a press conference is planned for 3 p.m. today at The Village Worcester, where state lawmakers will be joined by UMass nurses and community groups that oppose shutting the unit down.

Their message is expected to focus on their concerns that the move would not only compromise the health of infants and mothers in North Central Worcester County, but also weaken the quality and safety of maternity care countywide. They claim UMass maternity operations in Worcester can't absorb an influx of hundreds of patients from the Leominster-Fitchburg region if the unit closes.

Earlier this month, the state Department of Public Health said the UMass plan to ensure that Leominster maternity patients had access to quality care after the unit shuts down was inadequate, and that UMass should not contemplate closure until a fully developed and implemented plan is in place. The DPH urged UMass to consider a closure date beyond Sept. 23.

UMass has cited falling birth rates and staff shortages as the primary reasons to end the unit's operations. Opponents claim the real reason is financial, as many of the unit's patients are low-income, resulting in low reimbursements from MassHealth that don't cover the costs of care.

