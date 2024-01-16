UMass Memorial/Milford Regional Medical Center sign corporate affiliation agreement

Milford Regional Medical Center

WORCESTER ― UMass Memorial Health and Milford Regional Medical Center have agreed to a corporate affiliation.

The announcement by the institutions on Tuesday noted that regulatory approval is needed to solidify the affiliation. The move follows September's nonbinding letter of intent by both parties to explore a potential corporate affiliation.

“We are excited to take this step forward in the process to form a corporate affiliation with Milford Regional, which will build upon UMass Memorial’s longstanding collaboration with this exceptional organization,” said Dr. Eric Dickson, UMass Memorial Health president and chief executive officer. “Together, UMMH and Milford Regional will be better positioned to provide outstanding care to patients and support the health and wellbeing of communities across Central Massachusetts."

If regulatory approval is granted, the 148-bed medical center in Milford will join forces on a corporate level with UMass Memorial Health, the largest nonprofit health care system in Central Massachusetts with nearly 19,000 employees.

“Agreeing upon the key terms of our corporate affiliation moves us closer to the growth and expansion necessary for Milford Regional to advance its community-focused mission,” said Milford Regional Medical Center President and CEO Edward J. Kelly. “This is the right time, UMass Memorial Health is the right partner, and we have the right deal to pave the path for our promising future."

