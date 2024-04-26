UMB Financial in Talks to Acquire Rival Bank Heartland

(Bloomberg) -- UMB Financial Corp. is in talks to acquire rival Heartland Financial USA Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be the biggest US regional bank merger this year.

A deal could be announced within weeks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Deliberations are ongoing and talks could still be delayed or falter, they said.

A spokesperson for UMB said the company doesn’t comment on “market speculation.” A representative for Heartland Financial didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

With the country awash with small banks struggling to compete against giants like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., analysts and investors see the US banking industry as ripe for consolidation.

But rising interest rates, mounting loan losses and last year’s regional banking turmoil have stymied bank-to-bank mergers. The major exception has been Capital One Financial Corp.’s $35 billion pact for credit card company Discover Financial Services.

A deal for Denver-based Heartland Financial would rank as the year’s largest regional bank deal, topping Wintrust Financial Corp.’s $510 million acquisition this month of Macatawa Bank, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares of Heartland Financial have fallen 5.1% this year, giving it a market value of about $1.5 billion.

UMB and Heartland have complementary branch footprints throughout the Midwest and Southwest US.

