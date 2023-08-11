UMediC Group Berhad (KLSE:UMC) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at UMediC Group Berhad (KLSE:UMC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for UMediC Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM7.5m ÷ (RM75m - RM8.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, UMediC Group Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for UMediC Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For UMediC Group Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of UMediC Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 17% three years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, UMediC Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 11% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for UMediC Group Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was three years ago. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last yearthe stock has delivered a respectable 41% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with UMediC Group Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

