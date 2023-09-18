UMediC Group Berhad's (KLSE:UMC) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

UMediC Group Berhad's (KLSE:UMC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 15x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, UMediC Group Berhad has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as UMediC Group Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 61% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 327% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 20% per year as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.0% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why UMediC Group Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of UMediC Group Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with UMediC Group Berhad (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

