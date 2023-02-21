U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

UMF|PerfectCLEAN Welcomes Mark Hodgson as Vice President Sales - Healthcare Markets

·3 min read

Healthcare and infection prevention expert to lead UMF|PerfectCLEAN's rapidly growing healthcare business

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare and infection prevention expert Mark Hodgson has joined UMF|PerfectCLEAN as Vice President Sales - Healthcare Markets. Hodgson is a chemist with a strong background in environmental microbiology and the impact of infectious pathogens on patients. Most recently, he was an Area Managing Director at Medentech, a division of Kersia Group, a global leader in infection prevention products and solutions. In his new role, he'll lead UMF's growing healthcare business, which is committed to eliminating environmental surfaces as a source of preventable healthcare associated infections (pHAIs).

Mark Hodgson, Vice President Sales - Healthcare Markets, UMF|PerfectCLEAN
Mark Hodgson, Vice President Sales - Healthcare Markets, UMF|PerfectCLEAN

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our team," said UMF|PerfectCLEAN CEO George Clarke. "He brings extensive industry knowledge and expertise, as well as a remarkable track record of driving top- and bottom-line business unit growth. As the world emerges from the pandemic, healthcare facilities are looking more holistically at infection prevention. Our innovative solutions and training programs are helping them tackle pHAIs safely, efficiently, sustainably, and cost-effectively. Hodgson will help lead us into an exciting new phase of growth."

At Medentech, Hodgson ran North American operations of the food hygiene and healthcare businesses, which included managing the organization through a series of acquisitions and a worldwide integration process of six separate entities.

"I am excited to join the team at UMF|PerfectCLEAN, which is on the cutting edge of antimicrobial technology," says Hodgson. "I look forward to introducing our research-based, science-driven infection prevention solutions to healthcare facilities across the country. With an unrivaled reputation for helping clients solve new challenges, UMF|PerfectCLEAN is on a mission to save lives by developing and offering best-in-class training, products, and performance at a best-in-class price."

Over the course of his decades-long career, Hodgson has developed and presented training programs for clients and in-house personnel and developed and implemented corporate policy. He has served as a regulatory liaison and provided litigation support as an expert witness in the New York, New Jersey, Ohio and Florida. He has performed water quality and indoor air quality evaluations across five continents.

With broad-based knowledge of the disinfectant industry, Hodgson has conducted outbreak investigations and risk assessments as well as prepared protocols for the control of Legionellosis, conducted research on C. diff outbreaks, Candida auris outbreaks and developed infection prevention programs. His research and product development activities have included studies on vaporized hydrogen peroxide systems, accelerated hydrogen peroxide disinfectants, and sodium dichloro-isocyanurate-based disinfectants.

Hodgson is the author of scores of published research and has presented extensively on the impact of infectious pathogens and how to prevent them.

About UMF Corporation

UMF Corporation is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, new antimicrobial technologies have been merged with innovative product designs that are redefining the future of clean®LinkedIn.

UMF Corporation (PRNewsfoto/UMF Corporation)
UMF Corporation (PRNewsfoto/UMF Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umfperfectclean-welcomes-mark-hodgson-as-vice-president-sales---healthcare-markets-301752097.html

SOURCE UMF Corporation

