UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2021 DISTRIBUTIONS
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- UMH
- UMH-PC
- UMH-PD
FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021.
Common - CUSIP 903002103
Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date
Distributions Per Share
Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
Return of Capital (3)
Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21
$
0.19
$
0.006159
$
0.000502
$
0.00
$
0.183339
$
0.006159
6/15/21
$
0.19
$
0.006159
$
0.000502
$
0.00
$
0.183339
$
0.006159
9/15/21
$
0.19
$
0.006159
$
0.000502
$
0.00
$
0.183339
$
0.006159
12/15/21
$
0.19
$
0.006159
$
0.000502
$
0.00
$
0.183339
$
0.006159
TOTAL
$
0.76
$
0.024636
$
0.002008
$
0.00
$
0.733356
$
0.024636
Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date
Distributions Per Share
Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
Return of Capital (3)
Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21
$
0.19
3.241683
%
0.264344
%
0
%
96.493973
%
3.241683
%
6/15/21
$
0.19
3.241683
%
0.264344
%
0
%
96.493973
%
3.241683
%
9/15/21
$
0.19
3.241683
%
0.264344
%
0
%
96.493973
%
3.241683
%
12/15/21
$
0.19
3.241683
%
0.264344
%
0
%
96.493973
%
3.241683
%
TOTAL
$
0.76
3.241683
%
0.264344
%
0
%
96.493973
%
3.241683
%
6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400
Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date
Distributions Per Share
Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
Return of Capital (3)
Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21
$
0.421875
$
0.390067
$
0.031808
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.390067
6/15/21
$
0.421875
$
0.390067
$
0.031808
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.390067
9/15/21
$
0.421875
$
0.390067
$
0.031808
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.390067
12/15/21
$
0.421875
$
0.390067
$
0.031808
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.390067
TOTAL
$
1.687500
$
1.560268
$
0.127232
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
1.560268
Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date
Distributions Per Share
Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
Return of Capital (3)
Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21
$
0.421875
92.460304
%
7.539696
%
0
%
0
%
92.460304
%
6/15/21
$
0.421875
92.460304
%
7.539696
%
0
%
0
%
92.460304
%
9/15/21
$
0.421875
92.460304
%
7.539696
%
0
%
0
%
92.460304
%
12/15/21
$
0.421875
92.460304
%
7.539696
%
0
%
0
%
92.460304
%
TOTAL
$
1.687500
92.460304
%
7.539696
%
0
%
0
%
92.460304
%
6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509
Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date
Distributions Per Share
Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
Return of Capital (3)
Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21
$
0.398438
$
0.3683965
$
0.030041
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.3683965
6/15/21
$
0.398438
$
0.3683965
$
0.030041
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.3683965
9/15/21
$
0.398438
$
0.3683965
$
0.030041
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.3683965
12/15/21
$
0.398438
$
0.3683965
$
0.030041
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.3683965
TOTAL
$
1.593750
$
1.473586
$
0.120164
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
1.473586
Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date
Distributions Per Share
Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
Return of Capital (3)
Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/21
$
0.398438
92.460304
%
7.539696
%
0
%
0
%
92.460304
%
6/15/21
$
0.398438
92.460304
%
7.539696
%
0
%
0
%
92.460304
%
9/15/21
$
0.398438
92.460304
%
7.539696
%
0
%
0
%
92.460304
%
12/15/21
$
0.398438
92.460304
%
7.539696
%
0
%
0
%
92.460304
%
TOTAL
$
1.593750
92.460304
%
7.539696
%
0
%
0
%
92.460304
%
NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS
Common - CUSIP 903002103
DISCOUNT DATE
FAIR MARKET VALUE ($)
DISCOUNT PRICE ($)
DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)
1/15/2021
15.165
14.500
0.665
2/16/2021
16.365
15.875
0.490
3/15/2021
19.370
18.500
0.870
4/15/2021
19.405
18.500
0.905
5/17/2021
21.130
20.125
1.005
6/15/2021
22.480
21.500
0.980
7/15/2021
22.715
21.625
1.090
8/16/2021
23.240
22.250
0.990
9/15/2021
24.145
23.125
1.020
10/15/2021
23.755
22.625
1.130
11/15/2021
23.090
22.375
0.715
12/15/2021
25.220
24.000
1.220
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.
UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 127 manufactured home communities with approximately 24,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also owns and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.
Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997
#####