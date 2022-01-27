U.S. markets closed

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2021 DISTRIBUTIONS

FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021.

Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($)

Payment Date

Distributions Per Share

Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)

Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)

Return of Capital (3)

Section 199A Dividends (5)

3/15/21

$

0.19

$

0.006159

$

0.000502

$

0.00

$

0.183339

$

0.006159

6/15/21

$

0.19

$

0.006159

$

0.000502

$

0.00

$

0.183339

$

0.006159

9/15/21

$

0.19

$

0.006159

$

0.000502

$

0.00

$

0.183339

$

0.006159

12/15/21

$

0.19

$

0.006159

$

0.000502

$

0.00

$

0.183339

$

0.006159

TOTAL

$

0.76

$

0.024636

$

0.002008

$

0.00

$

0.733356

$

0.024636

Shown as a Percentage (%)

Payment Date

Distributions Per Share

Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)

Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)

Return of Capital (3)

Section 199A Dividends (5)

3/15/21

$

0.19

3.241683

%

0.264344

%

0

%

96.493973

%

3.241683

%

6/15/21

$

0.19

3.241683

%

0.264344

%

0

%

96.493973

%

3.241683

%

9/15/21

$

0.19

3.241683

%

0.264344

%

0

%

96.493973

%

3.241683

%

12/15/21

$

0.19

3.241683

%

0.264344

%

0

%

96.493973

%

3.241683

%

TOTAL

$

0.76

3.241683

%

0.264344

%

0

%

96.493973

%

3.241683

%

6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400

Shown as Dollars ($)

Payment Date

Distributions Per Share

Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)

Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)

Return of Capital (3)

Section 199A Dividends (5)

3/15/21

$

0.421875

$

0.390067

$

0.031808

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.390067

6/15/21

$

0.421875

$

0.390067

$

0.031808

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.390067

9/15/21

$

0.421875

$

0.390067

$

0.031808

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.390067

12/15/21

$

0.421875

$

0.390067

$

0.031808

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.390067

TOTAL

$

1.687500

$

1.560268

$

0.127232

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

1.560268

Shown as a Percentage (%)

Payment Date

Distributions Per Share

Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)

Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)

Return of Capital (3)

Section 199A Dividends (5)

3/15/21

$

0.421875

92.460304

%

7.539696

%

0

%

0

%

92.460304

%

6/15/21

$

0.421875

92.460304

%

7.539696

%

0

%

0

%

92.460304

%

9/15/21

$

0.421875

92.460304

%

7.539696

%

0

%

0

%

92.460304

%

12/15/21

$

0.421875

92.460304

%

7.539696

%

0

%

0

%

92.460304

%

TOTAL

$

1.687500

92.460304

%

7.539696

%

0

%

0

%

92.460304

%

6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($)

Payment Date

Distributions Per Share

Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)

Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)

Return of Capital (3)

Section 199A Dividends (5)

3/15/21

$

0.398438

$

0.3683965

$

0.030041

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.3683965

6/15/21

$

0.398438

$

0.3683965

$

0.030041

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.3683965

9/15/21

$

0.398438

$

0.3683965

$

0.030041

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.3683965

12/15/21

$

0.398438

$

0.3683965

$

0.030041

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.3683965

TOTAL

$

1.593750

$

1.473586

$

0.120164

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

1.473586

Shown as a Percentage (%)

Payment Date

Distributions Per Share

Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)

Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)

Return of Capital (3)

Section 199A Dividends (5)

3/15/21

$

0.398438

92.460304

%

7.539696

%

0

%

0

%

92.460304

%

6/15/21

$

0.398438

92.460304

%

7.539696

%

0

%

0

%

92.460304

%

9/15/21

$

0.398438

92.460304

%

7.539696

%

0

%

0

%

92.460304

%

12/15/21

$

0.398438

92.460304

%

7.539696

%

0

%

0

%

92.460304

%

TOTAL

$

1.593750

92.460304

%

7.539696

%

0

%

0

%

92.460304

%

NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS
Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATE

FAIR MARKET VALUE ($)

DISCOUNT PRICE ($)

DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)

1/15/2021

15.165

14.500

0.665

2/16/2021

16.365

15.875

0.490

3/15/2021

19.370

18.500

0.870

4/15/2021

19.405

18.500

0.905

5/17/2021

21.130

20.125

1.005

6/15/2021

22.480

21.500

0.980

7/15/2021

22.715

21.625

1.090

8/16/2021

23.240

22.250

0.990

9/15/2021

24.145

23.125

1.020

10/15/2021

23.755

22.625

1.130

11/15/2021

23.090

22.375

0.715

12/15/2021

25.220

24.000

1.220

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 127 manufactured home communities with approximately 24,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. UMH also owns and operates one community in Florida, containing 219 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-9997

#####


