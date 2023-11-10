UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to UMH Properties Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. It is my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Craig Koster, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Thank you. Mr. Koster, you may begin.

Craig Koster: Thank you very much, operator. In addition to the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC yesterday, we have filed an unaudited third quarter supplemental information presentation. This supplemental information presentation, along with our 10-Q are available on the company's website at umh.reit. We would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call, which are not historical facts, may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on our current expectations and involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the company can provide no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the company's third quarter 2023 earnings release and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. In addition, during today's call, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial metrics. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable GAAP financial metrics, as well as the explanatory and cautioning language are included in our earnings release, our supplemental information and our historical SEC filings. Having said that, I would like to introduce management with us today, Eugene Landy, Founder and Chairman; Samuel Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer; Anna Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Brett Taft, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Jim Lykins, Vice President of Capital Markets; and Daniel Landy, Executive Vice President.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to UMH's President and Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Landy.

Samuel Landy: UMH is pleased to report another quarter of sequential FFO growth. Sequentially, normalized FFO increased from $0.21 in the second quarter to $0.22 in the third quarter. Community net operating income increased by 16% for the quarter. UMH provides quality housing for an average rent of $922 per month in well-located communities using 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom energy-efficient factory-built homes on lots that are generally 5,000 square feet. These competitively priced rental units are in strong demand, resulting in less than 30% turnover, 94% occupancy and 98% collection rates. UMH has the ability to provide quality housing to households with incomes of at least $37,000 per year. Most apartment and single-family housing operators cannot provide housing for households earning less than $55,000 per year.

UMH reduces housing costs, thus improving the lives of our residents. We now have 22,300 occupied lots in our communities. 9,300 of these lots contain homes that we own and rent to residents. The remaining 13,000 lots contain resident-owned homes, for which we collect lot rents. UMH owns 25,800 home sites, allowing us the opportunity to grow revenue by filling the 3,500 vacant sites. We buy communities for as little as $25,000 per site and make improvements to the communities and add professional management and marketing to increase occupancy and revenue by selling and renting homes and financing home sales. Our homes and communities are strongly desired as evidenced by our installation and occupancy of 900 new rental homes and sales of 122 new homes year-to-date.

Sequentially, same-property occupancy increased by 172 sites or 50 basis points and year-over-year, it increased by 546 sites or 210 basis points to 88.4%. The growth in occupancy, combined with our 5% to 6% rent increases, resulted in rental and related income growth of 10% and NOI growth of 12.9% for the quarter. Year-to-date, same-property rental and related income increased 8.4% and NOI increased 10.4%. We are pleased to have achieved double-digit same-property NOI growth. We believe that through the continued implementation of our business plan, we will be able to generate similar same-property operating results in the future. This growth in NOI directly correlates to an increase in property value. Year-to-date, gross home sales are $23.4 million as compared to $20.3 million last year, representing an increase of 15%.

We have sold 264 homes, of which 122 were new home sales, averaging $134,000 per home sale and 142 were used home sales, averaging $50,000 per home sale. We were able to achieve a 31% gross profit as compared to 30% last year. We are on track to break our all-time sales record of $28.1 million and may reach our sales goal of $30 million. We anticipate further improvement in our sales division as the demand for affordable housing continues and the carrying cost of our inventory decrease. Our rental home portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well. For the first nine months, we have converted 900 units from inventory to income-producing rental units. These homes were occupied throughout the year, so the full year's impact of this increase is not yet apparent in our financial results.

We now own 9,900 rental units, which 94.2% are occupied. We continue to experience 30% or less turnover per year, and our expenses are approximately $400 per unit. We anticipate adding another 800 to 900 homes next year. Backlogs from our manufacturers have returned to normal levels of two to four months, allowing us to no longer have to carry large amounts of inventory. This should help to reduce our interest expense and carrying costs, while allowing us to generate similar overall occupancy and revenue gains next year. COVID caused manufacturing backlogs that increase the cost of each home, increase the amount of inventory we carried, increased many costs associated with carrying high inventory, and that is all behind us now. We are now on track to complete the construction of 216 expansion sites.

These expansions are located in good markets in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Indiana, and should generate profitable sales. Expansions take time to become profitable, but they improve community appearance, create operating efficiencies and increased community value while generating sales profit. Next year, we anticipate approvals to develop 800 sites and plan on developing approximately 400 sites. One of our goals is to reduce the time it takes us to make turnaround properties, expansions and new developments profitable. On the acquisition front, we have two communities in Maryland, under contract and anticipate closing in the first half of 2024. Due to climbing mortgage rates, the disparity and cost between buying and renting a home is at its most extreme since 1996.

Market conditions over the next several months are expected to continue widening the gap between buying and renting, which supports the robust rental home program we have at UMH. UMH is well positioned to serve the needs of the affordable housing market with either the option of buying or renting homes. The replacement cost for the rental homes we added for $40,000 per unit 12 years ago is now $70,000 per unit. During the quarter, our share count increased by approximately 3.1 million shares, mainly from our issuances through the common ATM, which raised $44.5 million in new equity. Additionally, we raised $12.4 million of our Series D preferred stock through our preferred ATM. This capital is being rapidly invested in additional rental homes, expansion lots, community capital improvements and finance home sales.

All these uses are accretive over the long-term. At any point in time, UMH has $100 million or more in capital that is invested in value-add acquisitions, inventory for sale or for rent, capital improvement, expansions or our greenfield community development joint venture. These investments are necessary and will add to the long-term profitability of UMH. Our capital investments have made UMH a top-performing provider of manufactured homes for sale or rent. Non-income-producing assets such as our vacant land, do not currently add to FFO, but do grow in value through inflation, demographic and economic growth. Mike Trout and Tiger Woods are building a golf course in Millville, New Jersey in very close proximity to 130 acres of vacant land UMH owns.

UMH continues to execute on our long-term value-added business plan. We have successfully acquired communities, improved their physical appearance and implemented our sales and rental programs. This business plan has allowed us to achieve higher returns through the infill of vacant sites and the correlated value creation. We have been able to generate a stable income stream derived from our 22,300 occupied homesites and 9,300 occupied rental homes. We have built a profitable sales and finance company that has the potential to grow volume and profits in the future. This year, we have installed over 1,000 homes, rented 900 new homes and sold 122 new homes. This has resulted in improved community operating results and growing FFO. And now, Anna, will provide you with greater detail on our results for the quarter.

Anna Chew: Thank you, Sam. Normalized FFO, which excludes amortization and non-recurring items, was $14.4 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for 2022, resulting in an 8% per share decrease. Sequentially, normalized FFO increased from $0.21 for the second quarter to $0.22 in the third quarter, representing a 5% per share increase. We were able to obtain this increase in normalized FFO despite our operating results being largely impacted by our investments to grow the company through value-add acquisitions and developments, inflation and rising interest rates on our short-term borrowings. UMH is well positioned to grow FFO in the last quarter of the year as we continue to increase occupancy and revenue.

Rental and related income for the quarter was $48.1 million compared to $42.9 million a year ago, representing an increase of 12%. This increase was primarily due to recent community acquisitions, the addition of rental homes and an increase in rental rates. Community operating expenses increased 8% during the quarter. This increase was mainly due to our recent acquisitions as well as an increase in payroll, rental home expenses, real estate taxes, insurance, waste removal, water and sewer expenses. Community NOI increased by 16% for the quarter from $23.7 million in 2022 to $27.5 million in 2023. Our same-property results are trending in the right direction. It is important to note that while total community operating expenses were up 8%, same-property operating expenses were only up 6%.

Same-property income increased by 10%, generating same-property double-digit percentage NOI growth of 12.9% for the quarter. As we turn to our capital structure, at quarter end, we had approximately $687 million in debt, of which $442 million was community-level mortgage debt, $145 million was loans payable and $100 million was our 4.72% Series A bonds. 79% of our total debt is fixed rate. The weighted average interest rate on our mortgage debt was 3.88% at quarter end compared to 3.87% at quarter end last year. The weighted average maturity of our mortgage debt was five years at quarter end and 5.1 years at quarter end last year. The weighted average interest rate on our short-term borrowings is 7.26% as compared to 4.97% last year. In total, the weighted average interest rate on our total debt is 4.71% and compared to 4.18% last year.

We continue to explore opportunities to raise lower cost capital to pay down our short-term borrowings, which would result in increased earnings per share. During the quarter, we paid down our floor plan lines to approximately $1.1 million. These lines have a weighted average interest rate of 9%. Subsequent to quarter end, we paid down $10 million on our revolving line of credit secured by our eligible notes receivable. At quarter end, UMH had a total of $279 million in perpetual preferred equity. Our preferred stock, combined with an equity market capitalization of $928 million and our $687 million in debt results resulted in a total market capitalization of approximately $1.9 billion at quarter end. During the quarter, we issued and sold approximately 2.8 million shares of common stock through our common ATM program at a weighted average price of $15.93 per share generating gross proceeds of $44.5 million and net proceeds of $43.5 million after offering expenses.

Subsequent to quarter end, we issued and sold approximately 190,000 shares of common stock through our common ATM program at a weighted average price of $13.98 per share, generating gross proceeds of $2.7 million and net proceeds of $2.6 million after offering expenses. Additionally, we issued and sold approximately 578,000 shares of our Series D preferred stock through our preferred ATM program at a weighted average price of $21.43 per share, generating gross proceeds of $12.4 million and net proceeds after offering expenses of $12.2 million. Subsequent to quarter end, we issued and sold approximately 44,000 shares of our Series D preferred stock through our preferred ATM program at a weighted average price of $21.08 per share, generating gross proceeds of $931,000 and net proceeds of $916,000 after offering expenses.

On July 19, the company amended and expanded its revolving line of credit with OceanFirst Bank from $20 million to $35 million. Interest is at prime with a floor of 4.75%. This line is secured by the company's eligible notes receivable. The amendment also extended the maturity date to June 1, 2025. From a credit standpoint, we ended the quarter with our net debt to total market capitalization of 34.2%, our net debt less securities to total market capitalization of 32.8%, our net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 6.5 times, our net debt securities to adjusted EBITDA of 6.2 times, our interest coverage was 2.6 times and our fixed charge coverage was 1.8 times. From a liquidity standpoint, we ended the quarter with $38.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $80 million available on our unsecured revolving credit facility with an additional $400 million potentially available pursuant to an accordion feature.

We also had $177.4 million available on our other lines of credit for the financing of home sales and the purchase of inventory and rental homes. Additionally, we had $27.6 million in our REIT securities portfolio, all of which is unencumbered. This portfolio represents only approximately 1.5% of our undepreciated assets. We are committed to not increasing our investments in our REIT securities portfolio and have, in fact, continued to sell certain positions. We are well-positioned to continue to grow the company internally and externally. And now let me turn it over to Gene before we open it up for questions.

Eugene Landy: There is a severe shortage of affordable housing in the United States. Estimates of this shortfall are as high as 4 million units, which does not even account for the mass migration now happening across the southern border. Mortgage rates are now at approximately twice the levels we have seen in recent years. Home prices have remained elevated due to the lack of supply. Additionally, higher mortgage rates incentivize homeowners not to move further reducing supply. The home is being sold are in high demand driving prices higher. And once rates still begin to decline, pent-up demand could still support an overheated housing market. For all these reasons, demand for much-needed affordable housing should continue to increase.

UMH pioneered the rental model using new manufactured homes. Renting a home is more affordable than buying a home by a large margin. UMH has built the foundation to provide the nation with much-needed affordable housing. Our value-add acquisition has positioned the company with 3,500 vacant sites and 2,100 acres of vacant land that can be developed into additional sites. Our vacant sites and land holdings have significant potential. As we fill the existing vacant sites and build more sites on our vacant land, these values can be realized. Additionally, our 3,800 acres of land in the Marcellus and Utica shale areas have growing potential. Global events over the past year demonstrate the importance of the United States moving towards energy independence.

Our Marcellus and Utica shale holdings should increase in value as cracker plants, Panda plants and pipelines come online. UMH is strategically positioned to benefit from the affordable housing and energy crisis that face the United States. Congratulations to all our staff, who have executed so well on our mission statement to provide quality affordable housing for the nation.

Operator: We will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is from Rob Stevenson with Janney. Please go ahead.

