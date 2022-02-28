Umicore - Acquisition of own shares
On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.
Date of acquisition
Number of shares
% of total shares
Average price (€)
Highest price (€)
Lowest price (€)
21/02/2022
65,000
0.026%
35.79
37.10
35.40
22/02/2022
65,000
0.026%
35.52
36.16
34.80
23/02/2022
65,000
0.026%
35.74
36.25
35.42
24/02/2022
85,000
0.034%
35.59
36.36
34.25
25/02/2022
70,000
0.028%
35.49
36,30
34.93
Total for the week
350,000
0.142%
35.62
37.10
34.25
Total in 2022
485,000
0.197%
35.95
37.40
34.25
All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.
For more information
Investor Relations
Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com