Umicore: Interim dividend to be paid on 23 August

Umicore
·1 min read
In this article:
Umicore
Umicore

Umicore: Interim dividend to be paid on 23 August

As announced on 29 July 2022, a gross interim dividend of € 0.25 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) will be paid out on Tuesday, 23 August 2022. This represents a dividend of € 0.175 net of withholding tax.

The share will be traded ex coupon as from Friday, 19 August 2022. The record date will be Monday, 22 August 2022.

The System Paying Agent designated for the payment of the 2022 interim dividend is:

KBC Bank                                                                
Havenlaan / Avenue du Port, 2                                  
1080 Brussels


More information can be found on https://www.umicore.com/en/investors/share-information/dividend-information/


For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe                                               +32 2 227 70 68  eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Adrien Raicher                                              +32 2 227 70 68   adrien.raicher@umicore.com


