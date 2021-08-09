U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.00
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,007.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,078.00
    -17.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.30
    -13.60 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.36
    -1.92 (-2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.90
    -11.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.38 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    -0.08 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1860
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,723.42
    -1,228.18 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.68
    +78.03 (+7.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,106.20
    -16.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Umicore: Interim dividend to be paid on 24 August

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Umicore
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Umicore: Interim dividend to be paid on 24 August


As announced on 30 July 2021, the Supervisory Board approved a gross interim dividend of € 0.25 per share (ISIN BE0974320526). This represents a dividend of € 0.175 net of withholding tax.

The interim dividend will be paid out on Tuesday 24 August 2021.

The share will be traded ex coupon as from Friday 20 August 2021. The record date will be Monday 23 August 2021.

The System Paying Agent designated for the payment of the 2021 interim dividend is:

KBC Bank
Havenlaan / Avenue du Port, 2
1080 Brussels

More information can be found on:
http://www.umicore.com/en/investors/share-information/dividend-information/


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene +32 2 227 72 21 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com


Recommended Stories

  • Interested In Moog's (NYSE:MOG.A) Upcoming US$0.25 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Gold’s Flash Crash Subsides as Silver Claws Back Morning Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recovered from a flash crash that saw prices drop $60 in minutes on bets the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment figures initially accelerated at the start of Asian trading. Both markets swiftly pared losses, and were down less than 2% by midday in Singapore.Gold’s been losing ground on investor concern that an

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Is Still Playing Defense In The Stock Market

    Warren Buffett remained a net seller of stocks and slowed the pace of Berkshire Hathaway share repurchases in the second quarter.

  • The Stock Market Is a Bubble. How It Might Deflate—in a Good Way.

    Stocks are richly valued, but a spectacular earnings season suggests the market will grow into its sky-high valuation.

  • Oil Extends Losses After Weekly Slump as Delta Clouds Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after the worst week since October as a Covid-19 comeback raised concerns about the short-term demand outlook.Futures in New York fell below $67 a barrel after sliding almost 8% last week. The resurgence has led Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to downgrade its economic growth forecast for China, which recently completed a mass testing program in Wuhan -- the original epicenter of the pandemic -- following new confirmed cases. Infections have also climbed in the U.S. a

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Hexo All Dropped in July

    An interesting development occurred in the cannabis sector last month with a new proposal from congressional leaders in the U.S. to decriminalize marijuana. For the month of July, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 19.2%, 13.1%, and 31.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Bitcoin Cools on 3-Month High as Long-Term Moving Average Looms Large

    A clean break above the 200-day moving average could accelerate prices, according to digital asset firm Zerocap.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Robinhood, Moderna, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for the favorite stocks of many investors over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the e-commerce colossus and some automakers. The leading electric vehicle maker and a COVID-19 vaccine stock were among the bearish calls seen. August began with six straight months of market gains in the books and the peak of this earnings season in the rearview mirror. While plenty more quarterly reports were on the docket last week, an overall positive season wa

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.