Umicore - Transparency notification by Bank of America

Transparency notification by Bank of America

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings Bank of America has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% for the total of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments.

Summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed

Date of notification

Direct voting rights after the transaction

Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction

Total

8 July 2022

14 July 2022

2.25%

3.05%

5.30%

The most recent notification contains the following information:

  • Date of notification: July 14th 2022

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: July 8th 2022

  • Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%

  • Notification by: Bank of America

  • Denominator: 246,400,000

  • Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

  • Notification details:

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe                                               +32 2 227 70 68   eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Adrien Raicher                                               +32 2 227 70 68   adrien.raicher@umicore.com


About Umicore

Umicore is the circular materials technology Group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 4.0 billion (turnover of € 24.1 billion) and employed 11,050 people in 2021.


