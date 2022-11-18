U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

Umicore - Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.

Umicore
·2 min read
Umicore

Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, BlackRock Inc. has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% for the total of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments.

Summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed

Date of notification

Direct voting rights after the transaction

Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction

Total

14 November 2022

15 November 2022

4.36 %

0.66 %

5.02 %

The most recent notification contains the following information:

  • Date of notification: November 15th 2022

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: November 14th 2022

  • Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%

  • Notification by: BlackRock, Inc

  • Denominator: 246,400,000

  • Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights


The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans                                      +32 473 39 15 52     caroline.kerremans@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe                                               +32 2 227 70 68             eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Adrien Raicher                                              +32 2 227 71 34              adrien.raicher@umicore.com


About Umicore

Umicore is the circular materials technology Group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life. 
 
Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 2.1 billion (turnover of €13.8 billion) in the first half of 2022 and currently employs 11,350 people.


